The Crossville-Cumberland County Chamber of Commerce will host the 2023 Chamber Legislative Breakfast Tuesday, Jan. 17, at the Tennessee College of Applied Technology, 910 Miller Ave.
Breakfast begins at 7 a.m., with the program starting at 7:30 a.m.
Speaker of the House Cameron Sextion, who represents Cumberland County as the 25th House District representative, and state Sen. Paul Bailey, who represents the county in the 15th Senate District, will be the guest speakers. The two will offer a preview of issues to be taken up in the Tennessee General Assembly in the 2023 session, which began Jan. 10.
Registration is required by calling the Chamber at 931-484-8444. Breakfast is $10.
