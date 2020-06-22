Every June, more than 40,000 hams throughout North America set up temporary transmitting stations in public places to demonstrate ham radio's science, skill and service to our communities and our nation. It combines public service, emergency preparedness, community outreach, and technical skills all in a single event. Field Day has been an annual event since 1933, and remains the most popular event in ham radio.
During these difficult times emergency preparedness is more important than ever, and Cumberland Plateau Amateur Radio Club will be operating from their usual Homesteads Tower Museum location this weekend, beginning 1 p.m. Saturday through 1 p.m. Sunday. Many of their members' stations will also be operating from their homes. Due to the COVID-19 situation this will be the first time in the decades long Field Day history that the public is not able to attend, but they hope to invite you again next year! Amateur radio provides emergency communications and is a relaxing and interesting hobby for anyone. CPARC has helped dozens of interested persons obtain their F.C.C. Amateur Radio License. For more information please visit www.cparc.net or ARRL.org.
