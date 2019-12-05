The 21st annual Coats for the Cold drive has resulted in tables piled high with new and gently used coats for all ages and sizes.
Anyone needing warm clothing can visit the Tennessee College of Applied Technology Friday and Saturday and select from the donated coats, jackets and sweaters. Coats for the Cold will be open Friday from 4 to 7 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in Building 1 at TCAT, 910 Miller Ave.
Coats for the Cold is a joint project of Crossville Lions Club, Cumberland County Schools Family Resource Center and TCAT at Crossville.
Call Cliff Wightman or Jena DeMars at TCAT at Crossville at 931-484-7502, ext. 127; Lisa Phillips at Family Resource Center at 931-484-6135; or Eileen Laura of the Crossville Lions Club at 931-788-6924 for details.
