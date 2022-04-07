April is National Child Abuse Prevention Month. The blue ribbon is the national symbol of child abuse prevention.
The annual Cumberland County Blue Ribbon Ceremony promotes awareness and focuses on the importance of protecting children from abuse.
In Cumberland County alone, there were 733 assigned reported cases of child abuse in 2021, with 1,832 children affected.
As the number of child abuse cases have risen in the last two years, The Blue-Ribbon Committee has been hard at work preparing for this event and the theme chosen is “Rising Above.”
Children who suffer from abuse often feel isolated and hopeless. This year’s event will focus on resources, hope and help.
The event will be at the Cumberland Community Complex April 10, with doors opening at noon and the ceremony beginning at 1.
A free meal will be offered to the first 100 in attendance.
Booths for children will include prizes, a balloon artist and many other activities.
Information will also be available to keep children safe and healthy.
The event will offer inspiring stories, community resources, tell how to get involved and become a part of the solution.
The Blue-Ribbon Committee is collaborating with Cumberland Prevention Coalition to hold an art contest for students using the theme “Rising Above.”
Schools are invited to participate and first, second and third-place prizes will be presented at the ceremony. Beautiful posters, bumper stickers and drawings created by students from years past will also be on display.
The public is welcome to join as the community is taught how to better battle child abuse.
Call Denise Melton at 931-707-2273 or visit www.nomorechildabuse.com for more.
