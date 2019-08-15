Sponsors are paying most of the way for pets at the Cumberland County Animal Shelter to go to their forever home this weekend.
All but adoption fees will be covered during the Clear the Shelter special adoption event from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday.
Adoption fees are $80 for dogs, $50 for cats.
Blood-testing and other fees will be covered by shelter sponsors, and pets will be ready to go home with their families immediately upon adoption Saturday.
The animal shelter is at 782 East Lane Rd. Call 931-484-8525 for information.
