A Crossville woman whose charge of animal cruelty charge was bound over from Cumberland County General Sessions Court will make her first appearance in Criminal Court in two weeks.
Jordyn Shae Howard, 24, 833 Prentice St., is charged with aggravated animal cruelty in a case that resulted in a dog having to be euthanized because of the condition it was found in by authorities and animal welfare advocates.
The arrest report filed by Det. Jon Tollett states A Time for Paws received multiple calls about the condition of a dog at 833 Prentice St. The dog was found to have been secured to the property by a chain padlocked to the dog’s collar.
A volunteer with that animal advocacy group delivered straw to the property to keep the dog warm during cold weather and volunteers would take food to the dog periodically.
On July 13, 2019, a volunteer took the dog and delivered the animal to Best Friends Veterinary Hospital. The dog scored the lowest score on the emaciated scale used to describe a canine’s health.
The dog was euthanized the following day after it was determined it could not recover from its health woes, according to the warrant.
Howard was originally charged with animal cruelty but on Dec. 19, 2019, the charge was amended to aggravated cruelty to animals.
Howard was indicted by the grand jury on Feb. 24 and will make her first appearance in Cumberland County Criminal Court on March 23 at which time it will be determined if she is represented by an attorney and a deadline court date is expected to be set.
