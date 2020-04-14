A Fairfield Glade resident apparently became angry over a dispute with the Community Club, leading to the smashing of dishes and tossing of items at his wife.
Ronald Alan Guenther, 71, 105 Malvern Rd., is charged with one count of misdemeanor domestic assault in connection with the incident that occurred on March 25, according to police reports.
He was placed under $1,000 bond and will make an appearance in Cumberland County General Sessions Court at a later date.
On that date, Ptl. James White was one of the Fairfield Glade units responding to a complaint at the Malvern Rd. address on a report of a domestic disturbance. The female involved was reportedly seeking refuge at a neighbor’s home, while the male was found sitting on the back porch.
The complaintant told police Guenther became quite angry when he received an email from the Community Club “asking him to remove the fences around the trees in his yard.”
As time passed, the suspect grew angrier and broke some dishes, telling the complaintant to “clean them up.” The suspect then started throwing other objects at the woman, causing her to leave her home and go across the street to a neighbor’s house.
The complaintant told police she was in fear of being hurt. There were no independent witnesses to the incidents.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.