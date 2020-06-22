When an American flag is faded, worn, weathered and torn, it is deemed unserviceable and must be honorably retired. The American Legion Post 163 retired nearly 1,000 unserviceable flags at the post on June 15.
It was the first time the post retired all the unserviceable flags stored there all at once.
The Young Marines of Cumberland County, all the branches of the military and all the military veteran service organizations of Cumberland County were represented at the flag retirement ceremony.
Following the reading of the flag retirement ceremony rites, 96-year old Navy veteran who served in both World War II and Korean War and American Legion Post 163 Sergeant-at-Arms Henry “Hank” Dellarko carried a folded flag to its final resting place atop all the other unserviceable flags.
The Star Spangled Banner was saluted and officially and honorably retired by fire.
The flags were collected from donations of unserviceable flags from area organizations.
