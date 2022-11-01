“American Idol” alumus Alex Miller will make his Crossville debut at the historic Palace Theatre Nov. 12.
He and his band will perform songs from his debut album, “Miller Time,” and treat the audience to new music.
Miller competed on season 19 of “American Idol.”
The young singer-songwriter is a hit wherever he goes. Miller has an expressive and immediately identifiable voice and a presence topped with a heaping dose of Southern charm.
Miller will bring his new “roadhouse ready” band along for this memorable performance, and the audience will see Miller on guitar, lap steel and fiddle.
Last summer, Miller opened for Hank Williams Jr., Josh Turner, Lee Brice, Shenandoah, Rhonda Vincent at the Ryman Theatre and Easton Corbin.
In November, he performed a duet with Vincent at the Lee Greenwood All-Star Salute in Huntsville, AL, and he was a featured artist on her annual Christmas shows in Branson, MO.
Miller released his debut album “Miller Time” in April. His single, “Through With You,” climbed to No. 35 on the Billboard Indicator Chart, was featured on CMT.com and topped the County Network Top 20.
Miller continues in good company. This year he has shared the stage with Brooks and Dunn at the Iowa State Fair, Jamey Johnson at the Wisconsin State Fair, Generation Radio at the Ohio State Fair, Niko Moon at the Kentucky State Fair, King Calaway at the Oklahoma State Fair and Aaron Watson at the Tulsa State Fair.
Additionally, Miller headlined at the New York State Fair, opened shows for Diamond Rio and Sawyer Brown and debuted at the popular Wild Rose Casinos in Iowa.
His new single, “When God Made the South,” was released Oct. 7. The companion music video will be out Oct. 31.
Miller heads back to the recording studio later this month, with a new album expected in spring of 2023.
Miller plays the Palace Theatre at 7 p.m. Nov. 12. Tickets are $15-$25 and are available by calling the Palace at 931-484-6133 or online at palacetheatre-crossville.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.