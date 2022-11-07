More than 500 American flags stood fluttering in a slight breeze Sunday afternoon in Crossville’s Garrison Park.
Each told a story of a military veteran(s), some of whom died fighting for this country.
They also told of a community committed to honoring veterans for their service and helping them and others in need.
“This is a way of saying thanks to the veterans,” said Gus Gocella. “They protect our freedom, no matter the cost.”
Gocella served as master of ceremonies for Sunday’s opening of the inaugural Crossville Field of Honor.
He said the veterans honored with flags fought in World War II, the Korean War, Vietnam War, Iraq and Afghanistan.
Hosted by the Lake Tansi Exchange Club and held in conjunction with the Colonial Flag Foundation, the Crossville Field of Honor features rows of 3-by-5-foot flags honoring veterans and first responders.
Each flag bears a special message from a member of the community.
Among the speakers at Sunday’s opening ceremonies was Chaplain Jerry Brownstead, who spoke to the crowd of several hundred, many of them veterans, about the significance of the Field of Honor.
“It represents a promise to honor all veterans and never forget those who didn’t make it home,” Brownstead said. “Valor is to think of country over family. Veterans have shown they’re a true description of valor.”
Tony Capannola purchased a flag and honored his stepson, a firefighter in Michigan; his stepfather, who fought in the Korean War; and his sister, who’s in the Navy.
“This is our way of showing we really support service members and first responders,” said the Crossville resident. “It’s a pretty amazing sight. I was kind of taken aback. From certain angles, it doesn’t look like it ends.”
Fairfield Glade resident Richard Randall, a Navy veteran who fought during the Vietnam War, was visibly moved when asked about the flags and what they represented.
“I think of all who didn’t come home,” said Randall, who served from 1965-’69 and spent 18 months in Vietnam. “I had friends from school who didn’t make it. The flags say you’re proud to be an American. There’s a story in every one of the flags.”
There’s also a story in how the flags came to Crossville.
Anna Holmes, president of the Lake Tansi Exchange Club, saw a 1,000-flag Exchange Club display in Memphis earlier this year and came home filled with excitement at the prospect of bringing such an event to Crossville.
Some 10 months later, after more volunteer work than anyone anticipated that included erecting the flags under blustery conditions Saturday, the Field of Honor became a reality in Crossville and had Holmes and her fellow Exchange members filled with pride.
“It has an overwhelming impact physically, spiritually and emotionally,” Holmes said. “It makes you shake.”
Ginger Wade, who handles publicity for the Field of Honor, described the display as awesome. She said the community has been tremendously supportive with Americanism and veterans.
That support is reflected in the $50,000 collected through sponsorships and donations. With $20,000 in expenses, the Exchange Club netted an impressive $30,000 for the first-time event. Wade said the expenses should go down as the club looks to make the event an annual one.
Proceeds from flag purchases and sponsorships benefit the Cumberland County Veterans Assistance Council and the Stephens Center and its mission of preventing child abuse and neglect.
The flags are on display 24 hours a day through Nov. 12 for free public viewing and are lighted at night.
Programs from 5-7 p.m. daily will feature area musical talent, including school choirs and bands.
Cameron Sexton, speaker of the Tennessee House of Representatives, will be the keynote speaker during closing ceremonies beginning at 10 a.m. Nov. 12. Visit healingfield.org/crossvilletn22 for information.
Once the event ends, individuals purchasing flags can pick them up at the Hiawatha Community Center at 103 Country Club Rd. in Lake Tansi from 4-6 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 16; and 10 a.m.-noon Saturday, Nov. 19.
