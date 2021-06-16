The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued an amber alert for 5-year-old Summer Moon-Utah Wells, missing from Rogersville, TN, since Tuesday.
Wells is white with blonde hair and blue eyes. She is about 3 feet tall and weighs approximately 40 pounds. She was last seen wearing grey pants, a pink shirt and possibly barefoot.
Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is asked to contact the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office at 423-272-7121 or the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.