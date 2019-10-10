The 2019 Plateau Alzheimer’s Tennessee Walk scheduled for downtown Saturday is moving indoors due to the threat of inclement weather this weekend.
The Scarecrow Festival and activities will remain downtown on Main St. from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The Plateau Alzheimer’s Tennessee Walk will move to First United Methodist Church’s Family Life Center gym on Neecham St. Parking will be available at the church parking lot on Braun St. Walk registration, incentives, food, team pictures and the walk will be held inside the gym. The pet parade will take place at 11 a.m. in the parking lot. No pets in the gym, please.
