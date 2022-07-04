In order to better equip families and professionals for caring for patients with dementia, Alzheimer’s Tennessee is hosting a “Caring and Coping” caregiver workshop on Aug. 2.
The workshop will be at Cumberland Fellowship Church, located at 1640 West Ave in Crossville.
Darryl Richards, MD, will be speaking on “Dementia from a Medical Perspective,” as he has extensive experience with treating geriatric patients with Alzheimer’s disease and other forms of dementia. He currently practices as the medical director at Signature Health Care of Putnam County, and has been a certified medical director since 2010.
Marie Ferran, JD, will be hosting “Dementia and the Law: What You Need to Know.” Ferran is the executive director of Aging Services for the Upper Cumberlands Inc., which provides free legal assistance in specific areas of law to people aged sixty or older, and the District Long Term Care Ombudsman Program.
Melanie Bunn, RN, MS and GNP, will be discussing “A Positive Approach to Dementia Care,” as the co-developer of the “Accepting the Challenge” approach to dementia care, used around the world to teach the best caregiving practices. Bunn has a passion for teaching hands-on, practical and successful caregiving strategies to all who provide assistance to individuals living with dementia.
After registering at 9 a.m., the program begins at 9:30 and concludes at 2:45 p.m., and lunch will be provided. Attending will cost $25 for family caregivers and $45 for healthcare professionals. Seating is limited, and advance registration is required for this event. Those interested can register online at www.alzTennessee.org/Workshop or call 931-526-8100 to register.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.