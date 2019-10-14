In the end, it all came down to the need to send a strong message to the community that possession of methamphetamine and committing crimes while on probation will not be met with leniency in Criminal Court.
Kendra Marie Archer, 30, whose last address was on Shotgun Dr., learned that the hard way when a plea was rejected for consideration of a new law calling for breaking the drug cycle through alternative sentencing that includes recovery treatment.
Archer and co-defendant, Asa Loranzy Kemmer, 30, pleaded guilty July 8 to an incident that occurred at Archer’s residence July 27, 2017, during which deputies and a state probation officer performed a random check at the residence.
Archer was already on probation for a Class B felony stemming from a plea entered in November 2016 involving possession of meth. She received a ten-year sentence and was arrested again in less than a year.
In the 2017 arrest, Tennessee Department of Probation and Parole Officer Christopher Goddard testified earlier this month that officers found multiple clear bags of 63 grams of meth, a rifle, shotgun and handgun. Records show the rifle had been reported stolen in Putnam County.
Archer pleaded guilty to attempt to possess with intent to sell 26 grams or more of meth and received a six-year sentence, forfeited property seized and was fined $2,000. A sentencing hearing held this month was set to determine how that sentence would be served.
Kemmer pleaded guilty to the same charge and received a six-year sentence to be served consecutively to a three-year probation violation sentence, and was also fined $2,000.
At a May 11, 2018, probation violation hearing, Archer’s probation was revoked, and she started serving the ten-year sentence.
At the hearing earlier this month, testimony was Archer has three children now in foster care with one being in state custody. A analysis of the defendant called the “Strong R” report classifies Archer as a moderate risk to reoffend.
Assistant District Attorney Mark Gore noted that one child was born while Archer was incarcerated, “but that doesn’t erase what happened.” He called for her to serve the full six-year sentence at 30 percent. The 30 percent is required by state law.
Archer’s attorney, Randall Boston, argued that a new law recently passed encourages judges to seek alternative sentencing in an effort to break the cycle of drugs.
“The legislature encourages rehab efforts and this is a prime case for alternative sentencing,” Boston told Criminal Court Judge Gary McKenzie.
He added that she has already been in custody for two years and should be given the opportunity to be returned to the community, with her children, “to stop that cycle. Ms. Archer is in that place and a perfect candidate for this new law.”
Gore, citing past record, said, “It is a stretch to say that.”
McKenzie agreed, noting it is important to protect the community from the meth epidemic gripping the community and important not to depreciate the nature of the crime.
Especially hard to overcome was committing the same offense for which she was on probation.
McKenzie then ordered Archer to serve the six-year sentence concurrently with the ten-year probation violation sentence for a total of ten years at 30 percent.
“I hope you can put this behind you, get the help you need, get the transition help you will need,” McKenzie told the defendant.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.