With a backdrop of a piece of steel from one of the fallen towers and with the American flag flying at half staff, Cumberland Countians gathered Sunday to pay respects to those who died in terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001.
Nearly 100 people gathered at the 9-11 Memorial at the county fire department’s main station in the Community Complex at 7:30 a.m. A moment of silence was observed at 7:46 a.m., the time the first plane crashed into the World Trade Center.
Mike Turner read the inscription on the plaque displayed with a piece of steel from one of the Trade Center buildings.
Turner’s final words to the fallen on that day were, “We shall never forget.”
The program opened with posting of the colors by members of the county’s Young Marines unit. That group also led the gathering the Pledge of Allegiance.
Following a moment of silence and opening prayer by department Chaplain Randall Dye, Turner recognized first responders and ex-military members in the audience.
Capt. James Threet then ran a fire bell in honor of those who lost their lives and Capt. Derek Carter closed the observance in prayer.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.