All Cumberland County students will be eligible for free meals this school year.
Kathy Hamby, school nutrition supervisor, said the school system is piloting a new meal certification program at South Cumberland Elementary, Cumberland County High School and Stone Memorial High School this year.
The change follows a return to the regular school lunch program following several years of universal free lunch and breakfast through COVID-19 response programs.
“We’ve seen a decrease in kids eating and parents having the ability to pay,” Hamby told the county’s budget committee in June.
All other schools currently offer free meals through the Community Eligibility Provision of the federal school lunch program. Under this program, schools that meet a certain ratio of students who participate in means-tested benefits programs, such as supplemental nutrition assistance or are in foster care, can provide free meals to all students.
This year, Hamby is piloting a program called Provision 2.
In a letter to parents and families, Hamby wrote, “In order to participate in the program, we must collect free/reduced meal applications this year to establish our base year for South Cumberland, Cumberland County High School and Stone Memorial High School.”
After that, forms would only be required every four to eight years.
The number of families qualifying for free and reduced meals determines the reimbursement the school nutrition program receives for the meals.
“That would be a big help to our families and our kids,” Hamby said in June.
The program allows every student to receive a breakfast or lunch each day at no charge.
All parents and families need to do is complete the free and reduced lunch form, included in back-to-school forms for parents. Or contact the school for a form.
All schools offer the option to purchase extra meal items, which are charged.
Parents can add money to their child’s meal account at any time.
For more information or questions, call the school nutrition office at 931-484-6672.
