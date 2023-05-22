*IMG_8973.JPG

Juan Mante, left, and Levi York move a monument into place last week at Memorial Park across from the Cumberland County Courthouse. The monument, dedicated to local Vietnam veterans, will be officially unveiled during Memorial Day ceremonies Monday at 11 a.m.

