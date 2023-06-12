Students in all Cumberland County schools will have the opportunity for a free lunch next year.
School Nutrition Supervisor Kathy Hamby told the budget committee of the Cumberland County Commission the school system would be trying out a new program that will expand free meals to Cumberland County High School, Stone Memorial High School and South Cumberland.
“This year, three of our schools went back to the regular school lunch program,” Hamby explained. This followed several years of all students being able to eat for free as part of the pandemic response.
“We’ve seen a decrease in kids eating and parents having the ability to pay.”
Other schools in the county already offer free meals through the Community Eligibility Provision of the federal school lunch program. Under this program, schools that meet a certain ratio of students who participate in means-tested benefits programs, like supplemental nutrition assistance or are in foster care.
Free and reduced meals are available at the three schools that are not part of the community eligibility program. Right now, those forms must be completed annually.
Under a program called “provision 2,” families must still complete the free and reduced meal price applications, but the paperwork is required only every eight years or when there is a significant change in the household make up or income.
“And, all kids eat free at the schools,” Hamby said.
Information from the free and reduced applications determines the reimbursement rate for the school nutrition program.
“That would be a big help to our families and out kids,” Hamby said.
The school nutrition budget includes the 4% pay raise for noncertified personnel approved for other employees of the school system.
The budget does include some equipment purchases that will dip into the program’s fund balance. A lot of equipment purchases were delayed during the pandemic due to concerns about funding and then delays in receiving equipment, Hamby said.
However, the budget keeps three months of expenses, $1.6 million. That’s critical as the program operates on a reimbursement basis with federal funding. It typically takes two months to receive funds after submitting invoices, Hamby explained.
The panel also gave tentative approval to the school system’s federal programs budget. This budget includes about $18 million across multiple program that address specific needs. That includes $1.8 million for Title I programs, which are designed to support students in high-poverty schools. All elementary schools and the Phoenix School meet the requirements to be Title I schools with 40% of students considered low-income students.
Other federal programs provide for before- or after-school tutoring programs, instructional coaches and teacher professional development, services for homeless students, and support for English language learners.
In addition to the federal programs budget, the school system also receives $1.7 million to help serve special education students through the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act for students ages 3-22, and a state grant for the Tennessee Early Intervention System Baby Birds program, providing special education services for children with special needs from birth through age 3.
