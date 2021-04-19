Cumberland County Emergency Management Agency is asking the public to keep an eye out for a missing woman in the Dripping Springs Rd. area of Cumberland County.
Dawn Beers, 54, 5-feet, 3-inches, 160 pounds, was last seen this morning at about 10 a.m. She was wearing a grey sweatshirt and is likely accompanied by two white Great Pyrenees dogs. She is believed to be on foot.
Beers suffers from mental disabilities that could cause her to become combative if approached. Please contact the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office at 931-484-6176 if you see her.
