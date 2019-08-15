In an effort to educate the community on the depth of the drug crisis in Cumberland County, the Chronicle will be recapping the number of incidents of alcohol and drug cases filed by police or in the court system.
What is shared will only reflect the numbers of each charge where guilty pleas were entered in the cases, cases were bound over to action of the grand jury or dismissed with pleas to other charges in the same case.
Names of defendants and the disposition of the cases is printed each week in the General Sessions Court docket. New arrests are published in the police reports.
This is not designed to shame those involved, but to illustrate the toll drug and alcohol addiction is taking on the community.
In the police reports published on Aug. 6, Cumberland County sheriff’s deputies arrested two persons for driving under the influence, one person for possession of marijuana.
In the police reports published on Aug. 9, Crossville Police arrested one for felony possession of methamphetamine, one for driving under the influence, three for possession of methamphetamine, one for possession of marijuana concentrate, one for tampering with evidence and two for public intoxication.
In the Aug. 9 edition, the sheriff’s office arrested one for introducing contraband into a penal institution, one for tampering with evidence and three for public intoxication.
The following action was taken on drug and alcohol cases on the Aug. 5 General Sessions Court docket: Two guilty pleas entered to public intoxication cases and two to simple possession (drug not listed).
Attachments for failure to appear were issued in simple possession of methamphetamine, possession of a legend drug and public intoxication cases.
The following action was taken on drug and alcohol cases on the Aug. 8 General Sessions Court docket:
•Guilty pleas were entered in cases involving nine driving under the influence cases, six simple possession (type of drug not listed), four simple possession of methamphetamine cases, two felony possession of methamphetamine, two simple possession of marijuana, one cocaine, one Schedule I case and five cases of possession of drug paraphernalia.
Drug and related cases bound over to action of the grand jury included two felony methamphetamine cases, one possession of a Schedule VI drug and one possession of drug paraphernalia.
Attachments for failure to appear on four felony possession of methamphetamine cases, one cocaine and one driving under the influence case were issued.
These numbers do not reflect cases involving drugs or alcohol that were continued and do not reflect other charges like theft, burglary or assault where drugs may have been the catalyst for those crimes.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.