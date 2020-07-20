Area leaders believe Crossville Memorial Airport is a valuable asset.
“To me, the airport’s a gateway,” said Crossville City Manager Greg Wood.
City Council member Scot Shanks agreed.
“Anybody that’s looking to bring a company to Crossville, probably the first thing they’re going to see is the airport,” he said.
Aircraft ranging from small airplanes to company jets shuttle business executives to the county. City officials want to make a good first impression at initial contact.
Wood presented a list of minor airport projects during last week’s City Council retreat at Clyde M. York 4-H Center. The list, compiled by Wood and the airport committee, includes repainting bar stools that offer seating for visitors watching aircraft. Prints from Trade-a-Plane and Fairfield Glade will be added to the decor to give visitors a glimpse of the area from the lobby.
Two ash trees have been cut into natural-edged boards to create river tables.
“Eventually, we will get a putting green out there in concert with Fairfield Glade, as we are the Golf Capital of Tennessee,” Wood said.
He hopes to use a bit of the $30,000 in CARES Act funding to replace an old love seat and sofa.
“These are just the minor projects that aren’t going to necessarily show up on your [capital improvement plan] but need to be looked at,” Wood said.
Some are easy repairs, such as numbering the hangars. Older hangars are secured by owner padlocks, which means airport personnel have no access to them should an emergency arise.
An airport electrician is due to look at the new beacon, which is on 24 hours a day. Wood said it rotates faster than the old one.
“The pilots that have used it at night say it’s more like a strobe, and it’s a lot easier to come in on,” he added.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.