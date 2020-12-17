Local businessman Johnny Presley secured a lease for the one large commercial hangar at Crossville Memorial Airport last November with plans of starting an air ambulance service. But then the pandemic hit.
“That hangar has basically gone unused,” City Manager Greg Wood told the Crossville City Council during its Dec. 1 work session.
There have been requests from individuals flying into the local airport to use the hangar on a short-term basis, but the lease approved by the city prohibits any sublease of the facility.
“It would be beneficial to all parties concerned to allow him to sublease, at least in the near term, for some of those aircraft,” Wood said.
“We’ve had some high-end aircraft go to Sparta instead of here because they couldn’t get that overnight housing.”
The change requires approval of any sublease by the city manager or the Fixed-Base Operator at the airport.
“There will be some control,” Wood said. “If that hangar gets some utilization, then we get more utilization at the airport and hopefully sell a little more gas or make it better for some of our customers.”
Presley pays $2,500 a month as part of the lease agreement.
The council approved the change to the lease as part of its consent agenda at the Dec. 8 meeting.
Other items approved as part of the consent agenda at that meeting were:
•Second reading of a budget amendment to purchase a street sweeper for the city street department at a price of $162,288
•Second reading of a budget amendment accepting $173,310 in CARES Act funding to reimburse the city for expenses it incurred in responding to the ongoing COVID-19 health crisis
•$525,060 Community Development Block Grant for sewer system improvements with a 20% local match required
•Accepted a report on the city’s debt obligation following the recent bond sale
•Purchase of Raw Water Flow Meters for $12,324
•$69,922.80 for purchase of 36 laptops for the Crossville Police Department
•$14,060.34 for reimbursement of maintenance expenses at the Crossville Water Treatment Plant for fiscal year 2019-’20.
