Crossville Memorial Airport will be getting a makeover thanks to funding from the Federal Aviation Authority.
“This is a gateway to the city,” Crossville City Manager Greg Wood said. “Folks fly in here in corporate aircraft all the time, and this is their first impression of the city.”
Details are still being worked out with the Tennessee Department of Transportation, which is administering grants in Tennessee. Crossville Memorial Airport is slated to get $475,000.
There will be a local match required, and work that is outside the project scope would be paid for by the city, such as renovation of the kitchen or conference rooms.
The funding is part of the $25 billion appropriated to the FAA as part of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law passed earlier this year. The agency earmarked $5 billion for upgrades to airport terminals, $5 billion to air traffic facilities, and $15 billion for projects that can increase safety and expand capacity at airports.
“The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law has given us a once-in-a-generation opportunity to build safer and more sustainable airports that connect individuals to jobs and communities to the world,” said U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg in a press release. “With this new funding, urban, regional and rural airports across the country now can get to work on projects that have waited for years, modernizing their infrastructure and building a better America.”
A 2021 study by TDOT estimated Crossville Memorial Airport supports almost $6 million in local economic impact in 2019. At that time, the study estimated the airport supported 43 jobs in the community with visitors spending about $823,000 in the area and a total economic impact of $5.95 million.
Johanna Selby, with Azure Flight Support, the fixed-base operator the city contracts with the operate the airport, welcomes pilots and guests to the terminal. She also tracks traffic and fuel sales.
“I’ve only seen this go up since I started in 2020,” she said.
She’s helped freshen up the facility, working with the city’s maintenance department on paint and other cosmetic updates. But the facility is still a 1973 building.
Wood said upgrades to be done through the grant include making the entrance ADA accessible, enlarging restrooms and making them ADA accessible, and upgrading HVAC systems for greater energy efficiency. All plans are tentative pending plans from the architects and cost estimates.
Wood noted the funds can only be used for public facilities at the general aviation airport.
Chattanooga Metropolitan Airport was the only other Tennessee airport awarded funding in the first round of grants. The airport will receive $5 million for phase one of a terminal expansion project that will add two new gates, one expanded gate, restrooms and additional passenger waiting areas.
