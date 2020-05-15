Crossville Municipal Airport is eligible for $30,000 under the federal CARES Act.
“We intend to probably just use it to fund the FBO’s [fixed-base operator] payments for those several months,” said City Manager Greg Wood, “and perhaps some of the work we did on the gas pump.”
The funds are to be used for development and capital improvements. They are available via block grants through the Tennessee Department of Transportation’s Aeronautics Division.
“I think we can probably put it to use,” said Mayor James Mayberry when the matter was brought up during Tuesday’s monthly City Council work session.
It’s one of two grant applications that will be before Council during its regular meeting May 12. Crossville Police Chief Jessie Brooks is seeking a U.S. Department of Justice grant to purchase tactical vests for his officers.
Also to be discussed during the video-conferencing session will be the closure of an unimproved right-of-way at 112 Webb Ave. and the Tennessee Consolidated Retirement System’s 2020-’21 minimum employer rate of 15.9%.
The meeting will start at 6 p.m. and can be viewed at crossvilletn.gov.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.