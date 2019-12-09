We remember 78 years have passed since that fateful day at Pearl Harbor, “A day that will live in infamy” in the words of President F.D.R., and give a salute to the service members of 1941, and of 2019, who put their lives on the line everyday for our freedom. Thank you.
CHRONICLE. July 12, 1956. AGRICULTURE DAY ENJOYED, WILL LONG BE REMEMBERED. By D. V. Patton, County Agent. Agriculture Day will long be remembered by the crowd that saw the many old-time ways of life demonstrated. Everybody seemed to enjoy the day and they were very complementary of the activities that took place during the day.
A large crowd attended the agricultural day events. According to the estimates of the Highway Patrol, who assisted in directing the traffic, the crowd was estimated at 23,000 persons for this day.
The morning was given over to visiting the old-time activities such as the grist mill with water wheel, riving of boards hewing cross ties, making lye from the ash hopper, making lye soap, making hominy with lye, making apple cider, flailing grain, carding, spinning and knitting, riding the ox wagon and tours to the ‘made in Cumberland County’ exhibits.
The afternoon program was a big parade in which there were many floats and exhibits that had previously been paraded during the parade week. The agricultural parade committee appreciates this cooperation.
ELLINGTON IS SPEAKER. Buford Ellington, Tennessee Commissioner of Agriculture, was the speaker of the day and made an interesting talk as he always does. James E. Carson, Sr., chairman of the County Agriculture Planning Committee, started to introduce the speaker when the Keystone Cops interrupted by arresting Ellington and placing him in the ‘hoosegow.’ He was charged with a number of offenses, one of which was posing as a farmer. He proved to the satisfaction of the Long Beard Jury that he was a farmer when he showed them that his pocketbook was empty. He probably was the only person to come before the Long Beard Court and receive a verdict of ‘not guilty.’
CONTESTS ENJOYED. Contests were enjoyed after Mr. Ellington’s speech, the first of which was a sack race. The women’s nail driving contest was so popular that it had to be conducted as two contests. The winners in the first contest were: Mrs. Pogue North, first; Mrs. Campbell, second; and Mrs. Harvey Derrick, third. The second nail-driving contest was won by Mrs. Rex Smith, Mrs. Benton Bilbrey and Mrs. A. L. Elmore. The men’s hog calling contest was won by Tommy Smith, who was sitting on top of the courthouse; Claude Pace, second, and Arnold Rose, third. The women’s hog calling contest was won by Mrs. A. L. Elmore, who was so good that the crowd asked her to call again after the contest was over; Mrs. J. L. Schubert placed second, and Mrs. James Schubert was third.
The agriculture committees appreciate the fine cooperation received from all over the county which made Agriculture Day the success it was. Next week we will list the committees and members. You will get a hardy laugh at the circumstances that befell some of the committees in trying to put together their part of the program.
