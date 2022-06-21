The Cumberland County Board of Education has released its agenda for its monthly meeting, set Thursday at 6 p.m. at Central Services, 368 Fourth St.
The agenda includes an agreement with TNTP for literacy teacher coaching and support, agreement for the coordinated school health program in the coming school year, contract with attorney Earl Patton, contracts with various therapy providers, budget amendments, and changes to inventory, community use of school facilities, retirement incentive and head lice policies.
The public is invited to attend.
