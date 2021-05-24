It is going to be a week of partly cloudy, very warm and increasingly humid weather. Scattered afternoon thunderstorms will go from isolated at midweek to likely by Friday and scattered for the upcoming weekend.
This weather pattern will be very typical for this time of year. Very little rain fell from the 15th through the 23rd in most areas. The lawns and gardens can sure use it.
Although tornadoes can occur in our area in any month, the month of May wraps up the spring tornado season and it was rather active. About 20 touching down in the state.
The good news is 17 of those were EF-0 with wind less than 100 miles per hour. The month of June will kick off the lightning season with cloud-to-ground strikes very likely from June through August.
One night recently we had a ring and a halo around the moon. When folks see this they often ask me what causes this and if it means anything to the coming weather?
The halo forms when cirrus and cirrostratus clouds move into the viewing area about 5 miles above the ground. These clouds are made up of ice crystals. These clouds often move in before a front or low pressure system and many times precede showers.
Statistics show precipitation comes about 70% of the time within a couple of days, if not sooner, after a ring or halo around the moon is observed.
