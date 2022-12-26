Way back in 2021 – really, not long ago – it was common for Valerie and Joel Hepburn’s rental duplexes to sit empty for a couple of months.
Times have changed – quickly.
What housing there is now goes fast even though prices are high. There is such a flurry for apartments and houses that some people grab vacancies for rentals even before they are available.
Consider these scenarios involving the Hepburns:
•The last two renters secured their housing by paying their deposits six weeks before they could move in.
•A renter wanting a quick move-in took the unusual step of cleaning the apartment instead of waiting for the owners to have it cleaned. The Hepburns reimbursed the new renter for the cleaning.
•Some renters want to move in so quickly they don’t mind that their unit has only touch-up paint and some stains.
And the Hepburns don’t even advertise.
“I’m not seeking renters; they’re seeking me by word of mouth,” Valerie said.
The Hepburns, who have six units, started their business in 2018. Then, the most they charged for a two-bedroom apartment with one bath (electricity and water included) was $750, which Valerie said was within the market price.
Today the same unit goes for $1,100. Hepburn said they should be charging more, but they won’t.
“It’s really crazy how it has changed,” she said.
Vanessa Petty knows the housing market in Crossville from firsthand experience as an apartment renter and in her role as executive director of the charitable homebuilder Habitat for Humanity.
Just a couple of years ago, Petty rented a two-bedroom apartment at a local complex for $450 a month. She says rent there now is upwards of $800.
Petty noted that although incomes are rising, they are not offsetting the inflation-driven high costs of living.
“There’s not a lot of places for rent anymore, as well,” she said.
Sheryl Webb, owner/broker at Weichert Realtors-The Webb Agency in Crossville, would agree with that. Asked if there is a need for more affordable housing in Cumberland County, she gave a swift, emphatic answer: “Absolutely.”
Weichert has a waiting list for the 60 single-family rental homes it manages, and when they become available they are expensive, at least for many people.
Three years ago, a typical house with three bedrooms and two baths rented for about $750, with the tenant paying for all utilities. Now it goes for about $1,300. Just a year ago it was $800 to $900.
“Everything is high,” Webb said. Yet, available housing is quickly snatched up.
“It’s the law of supply and demand,” she said. “That’s what’s driving it.”
Are rents here affordable?
Affordability depends on many factors, such as household income, the type and size of the housing, its location and the availability of amenities such as a swimming pool, a laundry room and onsite parking. Even air conditioning is considered an amenity.
For these and other reasons, the costs of renting apartments and houses vary widely.
The current conventional wisdom is that no more than 30% of gross income (before taxes and other deductions) should go toward housing costs, defined as mortgage/rent and utilities. Under that guide, a household with an annual income of $25,000 – nearly $10,000 above minimum wage – could afford rent and utilities of $625 a month depending on a variety of personal finances such as debt load.
A person making minimum wage could afford $377 monthly. There’s virtually no chance of finding something at that price.
The outlook is brighter for higher wage earners and households with more than one income. The median household income in Cumberland County as of the 2020 U.S. census was $49,423 before taxes. A household with that income conceivably could have afforded housing of $1,235 a month at that time. The median income no doubt has increased since the census, but so have rents, mortgages and the cost of living in general.
An online search in early December for rental housing showed that two- and three-bedroom homes in Cumberland County, including Crossville, Fairfield Glade and Lake Tansi, generally were advertised in the range of $1,200 to $2,100 per month.
For apartments, Crossville apartment listings ranged from lows of $600 for one bedroom and $630 for two bedrooms to highs of $1,025 for one bedroom and $2,000 for a fully furnished two-bedroom townhouse.
Although many apartments are listed online, that doesn’t always mean they have vacancies. One complex, for example, had no openings for an unfurnished apartment until the spring.
Kibo Property Management, the company formerly GPM that dominates the apartment rental market in Crossville, declined to answer any questions from the Chronicle about local housing needs, including rental prices and availability.
What about buying a house?
For those considering home ownership, the median price of home sales in Cumberland County in November was $265,000, the same as a year earlier. (The median is not an average; it means just as many houses sold above that price as below it.) The median would be lower by removing home sales in Fairfield Glade from the mixbecause the median there was $340,500.
Still, even with home prices declining in recent months, prices remain out of reach for many people following several years of rising home values.
Price tags aren’t the only obstacles to buying at this time. The cost of a mortgage is a bigger factor now.
The national average for a 30-year fixed mortgage rate skyrocketed this year to a 20-year high of 7.08% in November as the Federal Reserve frequently increased interest rates to slow inflation. It was 3.11% in November a year ago.
The high interest rates have added hundreds of dollars a month to what previously might have been an affordable mortgage for many buyers.
But there are good signs for potential homebuyers: Mortgage rates might have peaked. The average 30-year fixed mortgage rate in mid-December was 6.31%, down more than a three-quarter point from November. And Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell expects rents and other housing costs to decline next year, making housing potentially more affordable for some.
What options are available?
Keisha Richards turned to Habitat for Humanity for housing she could afford and call her own. She applied to Habitat and was accepted into the program. She got a newly built three-bedroom, two-bathroom home for her family, which includes three children.
Richards pays a no-interest $450 monthly mortgage through Habitat, in line with Habitat’s policy that homeowners pay a mortgage equal to 25% to 30% of their monthly income.
Although the house is small – about 1,100 square feet – Richards likes that it is new and sits on about an acre of land.
Richards feels fortunate and is grateful to Habitat for a home she can afford.
“I don’t know where I’d be without them,” she said.
But the house wasn’t simply given to her. She had to account for 350 hours of “sweat equity” by helping to prepare her house during construction, doing such work as painting, caulking and installing siding, and doing other volunteer work for Habitat.
The time and effort she put in helped Richards to better appreciate what she has in a home.
“It brought me closer to the house because it was a labor of love,” she said. “If I had to do it over again, I would do it in a heartbeat.”
Requirements for applicants seeking a Habitat home include that they cannot otherwise qualify for a conventional mortgage and that they currently live in substandard housing, which includes subsidized or rundown housing or living with family members.
People living with family members is a growing trend among applicants, said Petty, the local Habitat official.
“What we’re finding here at Habitat is more and more people living with family (and) who just can’t support themselves with the housing costs right now,” she said.
While home-building costs are rising in the commercial sector of construction, they are at Habitat, too. Before the pandemic, it cost Habitat about $88,000 to build a house. It costs $110,000 now.
That is low by home construction standards. Habitat holds down costs partly by relying on donations for some materials. Whirlpool Corp., for example, donates an oven, range hood and dishwasher for all of the homes. The many workers who volunteer their time to build the houses also help to keep costs down.
Petty sees Habitat as offering an affordable way for qualified low-income applicants to own a home, especially as rates for rental housing continue to increase and available units are scarce.
The Crossville Housing Authority also helps low-income earners find affordable housing. It offers financial assistance to renters and those wanting to own. CHA has 328 housing units in Cumberland, Bledsoe, Fentress, Rhea and Roane counties.
In addition to renters living in government-subsidized apartments operated by CHA, they can choose to live in privately owned rental housing with a subsidy voucher. The renter pays the difference between the monthly rental charge and the subsidy amount.
CHA also has a home ownership program similar to Habitat for Humanity’s in that it requires the applicant to help build the house. The housing authority says house payments are the same as or lower than rental charges.
The need for housing that people can afford isn’t anything new to Kathy Vanlandingham, CHA’s executive director.
“There’s pretty much a need for more affordable housing at any time,” she said.
What housing finances go beyond rent or mortgage?
Owning or renting isn’t just about paying the monthly mortgage or rent. Homeowners and renters must pay for utilities and, for homeowners, upkeep and repair.
Crossville-based Creative Compassion Inc. helps local residents with all of that.
“Creative Compassion is all about helping you get your home and getting you safe and comfortable in it,” said Mark Baldwin, deputy director.
The organization has had a home building program and offered financial assistance to qualified applicants seeking a mortgage loan since its founding in 1989. It also has helped people with the costs of home repairs for many years.
The nonprofit company operates through government grants and private donations.
Baldwin said Creative Compassion is seeing an increase in applications particularly for help with home repairs. He said those requests and also for help with utility bills are coming mostly from the elderly and low-income people with families struggling with high costs of gasoline, food and other essentials.
“It’s really tough for them to get by,” he said.
The organization began a program earlier this year with a $6,750 grant from United Fund to help local residents in financial emergencies pay rent, mortgage and utility bills. It ran out of money in August but was replenished this month with a $7,500 donation from Upper Cumberland Bigfoot Festival.
Creative Compassion also has helped veterans with home repairs in a program funded through Home Depot.
Financing and taking care of a home is getting much harder for people in need during these especially tough financial times.
“It’s just so expensive anymore,” Baldwin said. “It’s difficult for people, especially low-income people, to get the money to do that. And that’s really scary.”
More information about Creative Compassion is available at https://ccihomes.org.
