Increased home prices, increased interest rates and fewer homes to choose from are making it hard for buyers to find the right home for their American Dream.
“Housing is so expensive,” said Jennifer Finner.
She’s looking for a four-bedroom home for her family of four. Her husband works from home, and they’d like him to have a dedicated space to work.
It’s a familiar refrain housing advocates are hearing. Linda Turner, a board member with the Federation of Appalachian Housing Enterprises — or, Fahe — said there is an opportunity for the state to help.
“Housing is a looming crisis,” Turner said during a June 28 Making Housing Work for Working Families event as part of National Homeownership Month. “We have a supply and demand problem. There’s more demand than supply.”
In the past year, home prices in Tennessee have increased by an average of 25%, but inventory has decreased by 10%.
“Working families are being completely shut out of the market, whether it’s for rental or homeownership,” Turner said.
Fahe has asked for $21.9 million in federal funding from the American Rescue Plan Act funds earmarked for Tennessee to address housing needs. Those funds matched with existing federal and state resources and private capital investments, could create or preserve 773 housing units and serve 1,435 households.
The Tennessee Financial Stimulus Accountability Group is reviewing its proposal.
Turner explained Fahe partners, like the Crossville Housing Authority, Creative Compassion, or Clinch-Powell RC&D Council, can help people looking for housing through various financing programs, from helping move people into housing to assisting individuals to purchase and maintain their own homes.
Keisha Richards, who manages the Family Self-Sufficiency program at the Crossville Housing Authority, explained her program helps families get ready for homeownership by setting goals.
“It can be fixing their credit, going back to school or homeownership in the future,” Richards said. “I don’t set their goals. I just help them achieve them.”
Families can save through an escrow account as they work toward their goals.
“We have several families who have banked that money … I’ve had people graduate with $500. I have one that will graduate with $16,000,” Richards said.
When ready, Fahe partners have a variety of loan opportunities. Stace Karge, a housing loan specialist with Clinch-Powell, explained how a unique financing program helped a local homeowner purchase a new home in the Lake Tansi community.
The home sold for $258,000. The buyer is a single mother with two children earning $33,000 annually. Using a unique loan program from USDA Rural Development, a direct loan program, Karge said she could finance the home with a monthly payment of just over $800.
“That includes taxes and insurance,” she said.
Karge encouraged people in the area looking at buying a home to consider the program. Many loan programs have income limits, but those limits may be higher than people think, Karge said.
“For that program, in Cumberland County, it’s $50,200 a year,” Karge said.
“When you think about market rates right now in Tennessee and in the Upper Cumberland — you can’t rent a place for less than $900-$1,000. Definitely not a three-bedroom, two-bath home.
“But to be able to own your own home not only helps our client to get a house but think about all the jobs that are created: the title company, the inspectors, the builders. Homeownership doesn’t just benefit the client. It benefits everyone.”
Turner noted that the homeowner repays the principal on the loan. The federal subsidy is related to the interest rate, which helps make homeownership affordable.
Other programs can assist with closing costs or down payments.
Victoria Ray with Crossville Housing Authority manages another program that can help people make repairs to homes, allowing them to purchase a home for less than the market rate. This self-help rehabilitation program offers grants or loans for those who qualify to make home repairs. It can also pair homeowners with trades workers who can teach them how to do some repairs themselves.
Not only can that help the client purchase a home at a lower price, it also lets them build equity.
Through all the programs, Turner said, “We meet people where they are and take them where they want to go.
“We build stable homes. Homes build stable families. Stable families build stable communities.”
