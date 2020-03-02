John Linhart, right, volunteer with the AARP Foundation, assists Sandra Noe of Crossville with her tax preparation. AARP Tax-Aides will be at the Art Circle Public Library on Thursdays and Fridays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. now through April 9 to offer free, individualized tax preparation for low- to moderate-income taxpayers — for those 50 and older. For more information, or to schedule an appointment at the library, call 931-707-3314. AARP Tax-Aides are also available in Lake Tansi, 931-788-2808 and Fairfield Glade, 931-335-2353.
AARP Tax-Aide assistance
Thomas Henry Settles, 57, of Knoxville, passed away March 2, 2020 at Wyndridge Health & Rehab in Crossville. Survivors: Son - Kyle Settles.
Leta Kathleen Barnwell, 80, was born on May 10, 1939, to Johnny and Hazel Hamby Carter in Harriman. She passed away on Feb. 26, 2020. Leta was a cabinet craftsman who took pride in assembling each piece she worked on. She also enjoyed sitting down and reading a good book. She is survived by …
Ralph A. Blackwood, 84, of Crossville, passed away Feb. 26, 2020. He was born July 3, 1935, in Dyer, TN, the son of Harold R. and Frances Draper Blackwood. He was retired after 47 years as a supervisor in the trucking industry and was also a member of Central Baptist Church. He is survived b…
Nikisha Ann Blalock, 31, of Sparta, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020, at Cumberland Medical Center in Crossville. She was born Jan. 14, 1989, in Cookeville, daughter of William Blalock and Angela (Jordan) Condra. After graduating with an associate degree in nursing, Nikisha worked as an …
