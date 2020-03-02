AARP Tax-Aide.jpg

Gary Nelson/ChronicleJohn Linhart, right, volunteer with the AARP Foundation, assists Sandra Noe of Crossville with her tax preparation. AARP Tax-Aides will be at the Art Circle Public Library on Thursdays and Fridays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. now through April 9 to offer free, individualized tax preparation for low- to moderate-income taxpayers — for those 50 and older. For more information, or to schedule an appointment at the library, call 931-707-3314. AARP Tax-Aides are also available in Lake Tansi, 931-788-2808 and Fairfield Glade, 931-335-2353.

