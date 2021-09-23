Crossville’s Main Street offers shopping, dining and entertainment. There are also a number of municipal buildings that vary in age and architectural style.
Based on a motion approved by City Council Tuesday night at its monthly meeting, the busy artery could gain a new tenant and enhance its eclectic look on down the road.
By a 3-2 vote, council passed the motion for City Attorney Will Ridley to proceed with contracts on the 9.5-acre site, which consists of three parcels and previously housed the Ford dealership; the city has also looked at the 27-acre Webb Ave. property it purchased as a possible site for a recreation center.
Councilman Scot Shanks introduced the motion. He said he had previously stated his support for such a plan, citing greater visibility and comments from residents, and didn’t feel he needed to restate his position.
Councilman Art Gernt also voted yes. “I’m OK with either property,” he said. “The greater visibility on Main St. gives it a greater chance at success.”
Councilman Rob Harrison and Mayor Pro-Tem R.J. Crawford voted against the motion. Harrison said he wasn’t ready to spend the amounts of money being discussed, while Crawford remarked he prefers the Webb property.
That left it up to Mayor James Mayberry to cast the deciding vote.
Expressing concern that some existing commercial businesses on the Main St. tract would have trouble finding new locations, given the current lack of commercial space, he ultimately voted in favor of Shanks’ motion.
“The Main St. location would make it a valuable asset to our community,” the mayor said.
Earlier in the meeting, during the public comment section, Crossville resident Levonn Hubbard voiced his support for a recreation facility on Main St.. He urged council to “get her done,” adding that every day they don’t have one is a lost opportunity in terms of attracting new businesses.
Hubbard also spoke after the motion passed.
“It’s important this is a unanimous vote,” said Hubbard, who asked the two dissenting councilmen to reconsider their vote. “Don’t duck the issue. This needs to be done.”
Council did unanimously approve a $1.6 billion settlement as part of the Drug Dealer Liability Act opioid litigation. The funds will mitigate the effects of opioids in communities around the country. The money will be divided among all municipalities listed in the settlement and paid out over the next eight years.
In other business, council unanimously approved a motion, introduced by Harrison, to sell a 4.71-acre tract of land it owns on Sparta Hwy. at auction. With the property appraised at $192,000, Mayberry said that worked out to about $40,000 an acre. He suggested dropping the reserve price to $30,000 an acre, as discussed at an earlier meeting, and Harrison agreed to the change.
The mayor, speaking during a phone interview, said the Sparta Hwy. parcel, initially considered a possible site for Fire Station 3, is just another field to mow. As for the fire station, Mayberry said, in his opinion, the airport would be a good location, noting that most airports have fire stations.
City Manager Greg Wood gave an update on a number of engineering projects.
The city is in the process of acquiring easements for the downtown sidewalks on Main St. Also, the project to replace the traffic light at Main Street and Lantana Road is ready for bidding. The city is waiting to coordinate it with the downtown sidewalk project.
The Northwest Connector project is heading into the last two of three phases. Appraisal work has been completed and the city has begun acquiring property for Phase 2, calling for the continued expansion of Interstate Dr. from N. Main St. west to Hwy. 70 N. The utility contractor is waiting on material delivery and is expected to start installation Oct. 15 for Phase 3 of the project — the expansion of Interstate Dr. from Genesis Rd. west to N. Main St. When completed, the Northwest Connector, a joint project between the city and the Tennessee Department of Transportation designed to reduce traffic congestion on Elmore Rd., will connect Genesis Rd. to Hwy. 127.
Wood also provided figures on hotel occupancy tax for July, the first month of fiscal year 2021-’22. He noted the $22,989 is a record amount and reflects a continuing upward trend every month that began in January. He credited the record July, in part, to a number of sports tournaments and the popularity of the Crossville Shooting Sports Park.
