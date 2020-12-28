CHRONICLE, January 4, 1922. ON THE ‘TENNESSEE’. The boys of the battleship, ‘Tennessee’ continue to get out one of the soundest, best and best printed little periodicals anywhere. In the current number, lying upon this desk, there is this:
“The steam that blows the whistle doesn’t run any machinery.”
But, haven’t you noticed that among people too? The big blowers, are the loud mouths, the band leaders in the procession, the Old Man Know It All of every enterprise — they who talk the bulliest don’t run any machinery.
They never get down to tinker on a broken axle; they never come out in overalls and oil the running gear they never hammer, nor nail, nor drive screws, and yet Solomon in all his wisdom never knew half as much as they.
Don’t be just a whistle-blower; get an oil can, a monkey wrench and a screwdriver and go to work. You might help polish up the brasses, clean the lamps and gather up the rubbish if you can’t handle any of the big tools. Don’t just toot the whistle. The Lord gave men the vigor of steam power for something better than piffle and noise, You know what The Book says about it.
“Whatsoever thy hand findeth to do, do it with thy might; for there is no work, nor device, nor knowledge, nor wisdom in the grave, whither thou goest.”
In another part of the great volume there is something about a ‘sounding brass and tinkling cymbal,’ which might, as well as not, mean “the steam which blows the whistle.” — W.A.D. in Nashville Banner
This article led me to a poem that could fit for a New Year’s resolution, written by ‘author unknown’ titled, ‘A New Start.’
I will start anew this morning with a higher, fairer creed. I will cease to stand complaining of my ruthless neighbor’s greed; I will cease to sit repining while my duty’s call is clear; I will waste no moments whining, and my heart shall know no fear.
I will look sometimes about me for the things that merit praise; I will search for hidden beauties that elude the grumbler’s gaze. I will try to find some contentment in the paths that I must tread; I will cease to have resentment when another moves ahead.
I will not be swayed by envy when my rival’s strength is shown; I will not deny his merit, but I’ll strive to prove my own; I will try to see the beauty spread before me rain or shine; I will cease to preach YOUR duty; and be more concerned with MINE.
As we begin this New Year and consider the difficult losses of last year, I’m compelled to share a saying by Elsie Bush Woolsey.
“Mourn not for me, for frailty is but behind. I face the next step in life’s pilgrimage with great calm with which God has so richly blessed me, knowing we are His children whether we live or die, and that our deep love which endureth all things is everlasting.”
May you know the peace that passes all understanding in this New Year of 2021.
