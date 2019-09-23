CHRONICLE. December 1, 1915. FROM FAR AWAY HAWAII. (104 years ago) Some Things Judson Caperton Has Seen, Interestingly Told. Editor Chronicle: Having been here long enough to learn something of the islands and the people, I will write again.
Schofield is a little city of about 6000 people, soldiers and their families. No civilians are allowed to live in the post, although they live nearby. There are all kinds of amusements, such as, dancing, picture shows, baseball and football games, and a field day twice a year, at which all kinds of athletic events are staged.
At Schofield we have one brigade consisting of one regiment each of cavalry and field artillery and two regiments of infantry, one company engineers, hospital and signal corps men.
We have just returned from maneuvers on what is known as Red Hill, five miles from Honolulu. We were joined there by the troops from Fort Shafter and the coast defense forts. The position we took up commanded the city of Honolulu and Pearl Harbor, the naval station. The fortifications around Honolulu are considered impregnable, mounting 14 inch rifle guns. (NOTE: It would be 26 years later that Pearl Harbor would be attacked, demonstrating they were not impregnable.)
The climate here reminds one of September in the dear old Southland; the air is warm and balmy, the temperature running from 60 to 85 degrees the year round. There is never any frost here, so the islands are green all the year.
Tropical fruits thrive here; pineapple grow to an enormous size and it is nothing uncommon to see them as large as a ten pound lard pail. Oranges and lemons do not grow here, cocoanuts grow well and bananas are plentiful, but not so large as we get in the States. Sugar cane is the principal crop. There is an abundance of wild fruits; mangoes, papaws and guavas being the principal ones.
The Hawaiian Islands are of volcanic origin and are very mountainous. The canyons and water falls are very beautiful, and the rugged scenery is among the best in the world. It is well worth a trip over here to see the island of Oahu alone, and it is not the best by any means.
I will soon make a trip to the island of Hawaii, which is about ninety miles away. This is the largest island of the group and has an active volcano. Hilo is the principal city, and I am told it is more beautiful than Honolulu. When I return I will write of my trip over there.
If any readers of the Chronicle wish to exchange view cards with me, I will be pleased to do so. I have been transferred to the machine gun corps and like it fine. We use the new Springfield automatic machine rifle, which is a lighter gun than the old Maxim, and I am trying to qualify for gun pointer the first year.
With best wishes to the editor and readers of the Chronicle, I am, Very respectfully, Judson Caperton, Machine Gun Company, First Infantry, Schofield Barracks, Honolulu, H. T.
