The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic continued to dominate headlines in 2021 — from the launch of vaccine availability to the public to controversy over mask mandates in the school system and surges that threatened the health care system across the state.
According to the Tennessee Department of Health, there are 164 active cases in Cumberland County as of Dec. 28. Since the pandemic began in March 2020, 275 residents have died from the illness.
To date, the state reports 47.58% of residents have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 43.35% of residents are fully vaccinated.
Vaccination efforts
The Cumberland County Health Department vaccinated 981 people in a one-day drive-thru vaccine clinic held Jan. 2 after the state expanded access to people age 75 and older earlier that week.
Line up began early that morning. By 12:30 p.m., officials announced they did not have enough supply for many of those waiting in traffic that at times backed up far along West Ave. and Hwy. 127 leading into the Cumberland County Community Complex.
Supply issues were common in the early rollout of the vaccines. Over the next several months, the state continued to expand eligibility to more groups and lowered the age for those who qualified for the shots that remained in limited supply early in the year.
In late March, Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee announced all Tennesseans age 16 and older would be eligible for vaccines no later than April 5.
According to data from the Tennessee Department of Health, 47.51% of county residents have had at least one dose of a two-dose vaccine against the virus while 43.27% of residents are considered fully vaccinated.
Vaccines and boosters are available from the Cumberland County Health Department. No appointment is necessary. Vaccines are available Monday-Friday, 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. with walk-in service or drive-thru from 1-4 p.m.
Mask Mandates
and Schools
Cumberland County schools required students, staff and visitors to wear a mask at school during the 2020-’21 school year as part of its “reopening plan.” That plan also included virtual learning options for students and the ability to allow students to attend school remotely if they were asked to quarantine due to exposure to the virus.
The mask mandate came under fire multiple times last spring.
In April, with just a few weeks left in the school year, a motion to make masks optional in schools failed with a 4-5 vote in the Cumberland County Board of Education.
Parents outside the meeting, which was closed to the public but broadcast via Facebook, said surveys sent out prior to the start of school in August 2020 had showed parents did not support a mask mandate. Several board members reported hearing from parents in favor of continuing the mask policy.
Data on staff and student cases of COVID-19 did show an increase in cases following spring break in March, with 23 students and eight staff members positive for the virus. There were 179 students and five staff members quarantined due to exposure the week before the board met.
Early the next week, however, Lee announced an end to COVID-19 restrictions on businesses and a suspension of the ability of county mayors to impose mask mandates. The executive order did not impact the ability of schools to impose mask requirements, his press secretary said afterward.
BOE Chair Jim Inman called a special meeting of the board to again consider masks. But the meeting raised questions of open meeting compliance. The meeting was called the evening of April 27 and held April 28 — which Inman said was necessary due to the governor’s actions.
That meeting ended with no vote on masks.
The next day, a parent reported his three children were suspended when they declined to wear a mask. About 40 parents withdrew their children from schools the following Friday and gathered outside Central Services on Fourth St. to protest the ongoing mask mandate. Parent Jon Matthews objected to what he called poor contamination control with the fabric masks, adding the virus could live on soft surfaces for several days. He also said the mandate was not consistently enforced and he was not offered a virtual learning option when he inquired earlier in the year.
About a month later, the mask mandate was lifted with the end of the school year.
“The reopening plan ends tomorrow,” Inman said during the May board meeting. “So there is no reopening plan for summer school or for the fall.”
Lee in August issued an executive order allowing parents to “opt out” if a school system implemented a mask mandate. Legislation approved in October prevents schools from implementing a mask mandate in Tennessee.
Delta Surge
Over the summer, case counts for COVID-19 fell across the state. Cumberland County had only one active case on July 5. But as July moved into August, numbers began to rise across the state. On Aug. 4, Tennessee Commissioner of Health Dr. Lisa Piercey told reporters the state had reported a 204% increase in new cases in the past week, with hospitalizations hitting the level experienced in February.
In September, several hospitals reported staffs were stretched thin. About 10% of hospital capacity was available statewide, with 6% of ICU beds available. East Tennessee hospital representatives spoke of staffing constraints and the increased care patients needed. Several hospitals, including Cumberland Medical Center, called in help from the Tennessee National Guard.
The increase in hospitalizations impacted people seeking care for other conditions and wait times in emergency departments across the region.
Hospital representatives urged people to get vaccinated, noting most hospitalizations were among unvaccinated patients.
Pediatric cases also increased, though hospitals specializing in treating children said there were other viruses circulating among youth, as well, like RSV.
As hospitals struggled to treat patients, other providers found an early treatment that could help prevent the need to enter the hospital was harder to get. Monoclonal antibodies were in short supply in September. The treatment is most effective if taken within 10 days of infection.
U.S. Health and Human Services announced in September it would change how the treatment is distributed. Before, providers ordered the treatments directly from suppliers. The change moved distribution to the state level which then distributed supplies to providers.
The next week, Piercey reported the state had seen steady shipments of the treatment.
Other Top News
Tornado hits
Pleasant Hill
Everyone thought the worst of the weather had passed April 8 when an EF-0 tornado struck the western portion of Cumberland County.
The storm damaged homes and other buildings, including Pleasant Hill Elementary School and the Community House, downed trees and blocked roads in the area. Though the storm moved through at a time when the school was still working to get students home, there were no major injuries in the storm that popped up with no warning.
“The sun was out. It was sprinkling a little bit,” said Vice Principal Tracey Buckner.
There were no weather warnings or watches active at the time.
As students boarded a bus, teacher and driver Brian Conatser said there was a sudden downpour of rain. He started to put the bus into gear and leave the school for the afternoon route when he saw a funnel cloud. SRO Anthony Justice also spotted the cloud and yelled for everyone to get back inside the school. One teacher chased a bus that was pulling toward the road, banging on the side to tell it to stop. Too far from the entrance to return, she grabbed hold and hung on as the cloud passed over.
Conatser yelled for the students to “get down.” They took cover inside the bus.
One classroom sustained heavy damage as did a portion of the roof. The awning out front was stripped away. There were some broken bus windows.
Some people had bumps, bruises and scrapes, but no serious injuries were reported. School was canceled the next day to allow for a structural assessment and clean up, but classes resumed on their regular schedule Monday.
The National Weather Service classified the storm as an EF-0 tornado and tracked it for 5.8 miles.
County Settles Sexual Harassment Suit
Cumberland County agreed to pay $1.1 million as part of a settlement of a sexual harassment lawsuit brought by the U.S. Department of Justice. The county also implemented changes to its policies, procedures and employee training to better prevent sexual harassment in the workplace in the future.
The suit, filed March 8, detailed allegations of sexual harassment against Mike Harvel, former solid waste supervisor for the county from 2015-’18. Harvel was indicted in February 2018 on two counts of assault, one count official misconduct and one count sexual battery. Those charges are on hold pending the outcome of a federal criminal indictment against Harvel, who is being held in federal custody pending trial in April 2022.
The $1.1 million settlement includes payments to four employees who filed charges against the county with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission and six additional employees, with payments ranging from $50,000 to $100,000. The county’s insurance covered the bulk of the settlement costs, up to $1 million.
Harvel was placed on paid administrative leave following his February 2018 indictment by former Cumberland County Mayor Kenneth Carey Jr. Harvel was fired in February 2019 following the EEOC investigation. When the EEOC returned to the county in February 2019, Foster said, “Determinations have recently been made regarding the employee by the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission that do not offer findings negating the Grand Jury indictments.”
The individuals were employees of the solid waste recycling center and community service workers assigned to the facility.
In July, Harvel was indicted by a federal grand jury on nine counts of civil rights violations, including kidnapping and sexually assaulting women he supervised during his tenure as solid waste director. The case was initially set for trial in September but was continued to April 2022 after defense attorneys said they needed more time to review evidence in the case. The U.S. Department of Justice filed a new indictment in November that added two additional civil rights charges to the case.
Businesses Choose
Cumberland County
Cumberland County welcomed new corporate neighbors in 2021, with a groundbreaking event for the first Tennessee location of Buc-ee’s on Genesis Rd., the establishment of Whisper Aero and the announcement of a new motorsports park and associated development for the Westel region of the county.
The Buc-ee’s development will bring a 53,000-square-foot facility and 120 gas pumps to the Genesis Rd. exit. The company has 38 locations in Texas where it was founded about 40 years ago. It’s scheduled to open the summer of 2022 with about 175 new full-time employees. The jobs offer above minimum wage pay, full benefits, retirement plans and paid vacation.
Mark Moore, CEO of tech start-up Whisper Aero, hopes the research and work of his company will make it possible for everyone to enjoy the quality of life offered in small communities like Crossville without missing out on opportunities available in larger cities. The company is working on electric vertical flight technology and making it “whisper” quiet.
The former NASA engineer and Uber Elevate executive envisions a new generation of electric flight vehicles that could utilize small general aviation airports like Crossville Memorial to provide access to Nashville or Knoxville. Both about an hour’s drive away, Moore said the flight time from Crossville could be as little as 15 minutes with faster, quieter electric flight vehicles.
The company had 12 employees in August, and Moore hoped to quickly double that number, with plans to employ about 50 people within the next five years.
While Whisper Aero looks to the skies, Flatrock Motorsports U.S.A. is looking to the Plateau Partnership Park, a tract of about 800 acres in the Westel area, as the home of a premier motorsports park and leisure and entertainment complex.
The company will invest more than $100 million into the first phase of the project. Developer Rusty Bittle hopes Flatrock will host its first event on part of the 6-mile track in fall 2022.
When complete, Bittle envisions hotels and lodges, camping sites, a signature restaurant, winery, brewery and distillery on site, conference center, amphitheater and multiple types of residences.
Pleas in ’19 Shooting, Verdict in ’18 Shooting
Several court cases delayed by the pandemic found their way to a resolution this year.
Two individuals entered pleas for their role in the 2019 shooting death of Linda Lou Damewood in Lake Tansi.
In February, Doneal Marie Clark, then 37, of Clarkrange, entered a guilty plea to an information charging felony murder of Damewood and two counts of attempted first-degree murder of Damewood’s siblings. She was sentenced to life with a chance for parole which, under Tennessee law, translates to a minimum sentence of 60 years in prison at 100%. With good behavior incentives of up to 15% of the sentence, the mandatory time incarcerated is 51 years.
Her husband, Kirk Douglas Clark, then 37, entered a guilty plea in the case in April, pleading guilty to an information charging felony murder and two counts of attempted first-degree murder. He received a 40-year sentence to be served at 85%.
A Cumberland County jury returned a verdict of guilty against John Warren Nostrom, 77, in September, for the murders of his estranged wife, Joy J. Nostram, 58, and her boyfriend, Mark Gunter, 54, who were killed in September 2018 in a shooting at the Cumberland County Schools bus garage on Genesis Rd.
Nostrom was sentenced to life with possibility of parole which requires 51 years be served before parole can be considered.
Another high-profile case was set for trial in December but delayed days before a jury was to be seated.
Billy Joe Wannyn, 50, is charged with first-degree murder, felony murder and armed robby in the January 2018 death of Albin Von (Salvatore) Buechel, 71, who was found stabbed to death in his home just west of Pleasant Hill.
Defense attorneys sought time to investigate new evidence that could affect the defense theory at trial. Attorneys will return to court March 15 for motions to be argued and a new trial date was set for June 7-11, 2022.
Officer-Involved Shootings
Little has been released in the months following an officer-involved shooting on I-40 at the Crab Orchard exit that occurred in September, and no further details have been released following an officer-involved shooting near the 311 mile marker on I-40 earlier this month.
The first incident occurred Sept. 4 at the east entrance ramp at the 329 mile marker in Crab Orchard following a head-on crash involving a sheriff’s deputy’s cruiser and a fleeing motorist shot moments later by a state trooper.
Moments before somewhere west of the Genesis Rd. exit, troopers with the Tennessee Highway Patrol spotted a vehicle that was the subject of a be-on-the-lookout/welfare check at the request of a Kentucky family.
Troopers attempted to stop the suspect, but the man fled, weaving in and out of traffic made heavy with holiday travelers and passing vehicles on the shoulder of the interstate. When speeds reached 125 mph, troopers reported they were terminating the pursuit around the 322 mile marker because of the danger to other motorists.
Troopers deactivated lights and sirens but continued traveling east.
Cumberland County sheriff’s deputies had staged at the Crab Orchard exit and were in the process of preparing to set up spike strips designed to disable the vehicle’s tires when officers saw the vehicle exit I-40 and turn onto Bat Town Rd.
At least one deputy attempted to catch up with the fleeing motorist, who turned off the roadway and traveled through an open gate into a field. The man then exited the field and attempted to re-enter I-40 when he crashed head-on into Sgt. Kevin Davis’ patrol car at the bottom of the ramp.
Deputies and state troopers quickly converged on the vehicle, shots were fired, and the driver was struck multiple times in the abdomen and upper chest.
Helicopters were called to the scene to take Davis to The University of Tennessee Medical Center, where he was treated in the trauma center and later released.
The man shot was flown to an unknown regional trauma center. His name, age, hometown and his condition have not been released.
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation was called to the scene to investigate. Details of that investigation have not been released to the public.
On Dec. 10, Cumberland County Sheriff’s deputies were called to the area of the 311 mile marker after reports of a vehicle traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes.
A deputy with the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office located the vehicle unoccupied vehicle on the shoulder of the interstate.
Another deputy located the driver standing on the outside lane of the interstate and instructed him to show his hands.
Initial information from the scene indicates the man brandished a weapon and ran toward the deputy. The deputy fired at the man, striking him.
David Denman Talbert, 55, of Cookeville, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The TBI was also called to the scene to investigate.
Popular Events Return
As spring gave way to summer, people began coming together again for community events.
Friday at the Crossroads, placed on hold for 2020, returned the first Friday of June, bringing together friends and neighbors in downtown Crossville.
The Cumberland County Fair, canceled in 2020, returned with a week of competitions, entertainment and fun in late August.
The Homesteads Apple Festival saw large crowds in late September.
October brought the first ever Upper Cumberland Big Foot Festival at the Cumberland County Community Complex Oct. 16, with an estimated attendance of 8,000 to 10,000 people from across the country.
