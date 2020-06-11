CHRONICLE. Centennial Edition. History of Stone Industry in Cumberland County continued. Chronicle Editor note 1956: In the reminiscing mood, the owner and manager of a local stone company gave this reporter these interesting facts, mostly on a comparative basis.
“In the late 1920s with only two companies operating, 400 tons per month were shipped from this county. The 1956 tonnage has reached approximately 1,000 tons per month. All stone was shipped by rail in the early days; while now it is shipped out by rail from more than ten points, and the estimate on truck shipping would be very difficult to give even a low estimate. Manpower in the early days was a total of 20 men; with a wage rate of ten cents per hour. More than 1,500 men are now employed; while the minimum rate is $1 per hour, with a graduated scale upward.
“In the beginning hand labor was the only way in which the stone was quarried or finished for use. This stone was used mainly for ornamentation. Today the most modern of machinery is in use at most all quarries in this area. The stone is now used in all types of building, both public and residential, for gardens, out door chimneys, and other things too numerous to mention here. In fact the stone will meet all requirements and standards of any and all building needs.
“Why is the stone so popular? It is the natural stone with natural color which can not be duplicated by any mechanical or chemical process. It is the hardest known material with the greatest durability, and adaptability to be found in the world.”
Some Uncle Gib notes: If you pay attention to the buildings in your surroundings no matter where you may go, it is possible that you might find some of this stone. In the previous article it mentioned the second courthouse (now the Military Museum) and the old jail that sat next door, where the Milo Lemert Building now sits. The Milo Lemert building itself if made of this local Tennessee stone, and was the post office building. The stone is on both the inside and outside of this building.
The old jail, like the old courthouse, was made of rough hewn Tennessee stone. The stone from the old jail can still be seen in the building behind the Milo Lemert building. The facade of the Palace Theatre, the present Justice Center, private homes all across the county, Homestead homes, bridge and restaurant, and numerous other county buildings display the local stone.
Over a hundred years ago when the Spring Lawn Hotel and the Webster Private Academy were booming near Webb Avenue, a sidewalk was put in place on both sides of the street so people didn't sink into the mud on rainy days. If you just look, there are one or two of those huge sidewalk stones of local rock still in place. The city removed most of them to location unknown.
Years ago Hugh Davenport told me that he had fought to get local Tennessee stone used in the U.S. Post Office building in Washington, D.C., and he had won. That building is now a Post Office museum and if you go there be sure to notice the floor!
The latest huge project using local Tennessee stone is the Mercedes Benz Atlanta Falcon football stadium in Atlanta. The Chronicle did an excellent article on this impressive project and its connection to Cumberland County.
It is hoped that you have enjoyed learning something of the stone industry of the county. We still have several companies that sell this stone operating in the county now. In my home the mantle and hearth are of local stone that was hand-picked, and properly prepared at one of these stone companies, I'm sure many of you have this stone in your homes also.
