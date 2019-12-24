Everyone likes a hot meal, a smile and to be loved — especially at Christmas.
For Willene Henry and the CF Storehouse, that mission is shared frequently and goes way beyond Christmastime.
Four days a week, year-round, the CF Storehouse in Crossville offers free meals for the homeless. There’s also a clothing store, food pantry and homeless kits that are handed out to those who are in need.
It’s all provided at no charge.
“I just wanted to help and help feed the homeless,” Henry said. “I started volunteering for the CF Storehouse two years ago.”
The CF Storehouse is owned and supported by Cumberland Fellowship Church of Crossville. The CF Storehouse is under George Willis, community assistant pastor.
The first thing anyone notices about Henry is her big, warm smile and welcoming manner. The next thing, unfortunately, is that she is confined to motorized chair.
“I have MS and have been in the chair since 1996, but I don’t let it stop me from what I feel like I need to do. This is one of those things. If something needs to be done here, it gets done,” Henry says.
She treats everyone with respect, shows them love and kindness with her warm smile.
“I ask them how can I help you?” she said. “Then I do what I can for them.”
The rules she enforces are simple — respect the place you’re in, no cussing, no smoking and no drinking alcohol.
On a typical day, there are between 30 to 40 meals served in the dining area. Some days more are served.
“I enjoy doing this, and I like trying to help these people. I just want to make sure they stay warm and have a good hot meal. I don’t push church on them. I tell them ‘I’d love to see you there, but it’s your choice,’” Henry said. “We tell them we will pray for them.”
The CF Storehouse is run completely by volunteers.
Henry gets occasional help from her husband and credits all of the volunteers for their work and dedication to making the place run. She refuses to take credit for her efforts.
“This place is not about me. It’s about them. The homeless and all of the volunteers. I couldn’t do this alone, but nothing will stop me from trying,” she said.
It’s clear Henry is the go-to person for everything happening in the CF Storehouse.
As a young woman comes into the CF Storehouse with two small children, Henry gives her a care kit, lets her pick out some clothing and food and takes the woman and her children to the back of the store where they are given a couple of toys for Christmas.
“She’s homeless and doesn’t have much of anything. I want to make sure she’s got some food and clothes and the kids get at least a couple of toys,” Henry said.
Every person is treated the same — with kindness, care and respect.
The kits contain items including toiletries, socks, washcloths, flash lights and food items. Food items include peanuts, soups, cookies, beef jerky, crackers, canned sausages and bottled water.
“We give them a kit the first time they come in. I try to help everyone I can. If I can’t, I point them in the direction where I think they can get help,” Henry said. “We all talk and work together to try and get these people the help they need.”
One of the men eating during the lunch service doesn’t identify himself, but offers his thoughts about Henry.
“She’s an angel on earth. So many people would go hungry if it weren’t for Willene,” the man said. “She helps a lot of people.”
The CF Storehouse is open Christmas Day, offering a hot meal and free shopping for the homeless from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Several volunteers will participate in the event.
“We’ve got two turkeys being cooked by volunteers at home, and we’ll have side items and rolls. It’s going to be a nice Christmas dinner. The people are going to get to shop in the store, too,” Henry said.
She explained the CF Storehouse relies on donations from the public and businesses.
“We accept anything but beds. We can’t take those,” Henry said.
The public can donate unexpired canned food, clothing, appliances, household goods and almost anything that is still useable.
“If we have it, we can find a place for it and help someone who’s in need,” she said.
The clothing is machine washed and dried on site at the CF Storehouse and is then put on hangers and placed on racks in the CF Storehouse. Anyone can come in and shop there and get a limited amount of clothing or miscellaneous items for free.
“Everyone’s welcome here and we welcome donations,” Henry said.
The CF Storehouse is at 608 West Ave. in Crossville.
Their hours of operation are from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Tuesday and Wednesday, and 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.
A meal is served on each Saturday at 11 a.m.
The CF Storehouse will be closed the week of Christmas, except for Christmas Day from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. for its Christmas meal.
For more information about the CF Storehouse, making a donation, or volunteering, call 931-787-1355.
