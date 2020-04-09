Usually by this time, Fr. Michael Woods would be preparing for an elaborate ceremony for Holy Saturday.
It would involve his congregation at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church gathering outside to light a fire representing Jesus' resurrection and then carrying a large candle lit from it into the darkness of the church.
"Where everybody is in the tomb and he's going to show us the way out," he explained. "Well, all that is canceled — all those very ancient ceremonies that go back thousands of years, actually."
However, the light of the world continues to shine despite COVID-19.
With their doors closed and social-distancing becoming the norm, church leaders are modifying their services and finding new ways to worship and stay in touch with their members.
"I feel like God wants us to do the best we can and keep preaching the word," said Danny Smith, pastor of Crab Orchard Christian Church. "So that's what we're going to do."
Record & Stream
There are a number of ways churches are approaching this, but the most popular are recordings and live streaming.
Several churches like Central Baptist Church have been recording their sermons and placing them online for years. With the technical equipment and crew already in place, they can record sermons in advance and use previous recordings of choirs as needed.
Central Baptist pastor Roland Smith has received mostly praise for this method, including from his own grandchildren visiting from out of town.
"We also worshiped together Sunday morning like a family," he said. "We just gathered around the TV and…we all worshiped together, prayed together and sang together."
Others, however, are enjoying the interaction that live streaming offers.
Woods has been encouraging his parishioners to participate in the streaming offered on the church's website, YouTube and Roku channel. Prior to the pandemic, an average of 80 people were coming in daily for prayer, he noted.
"Yes, there are in a sense many national live feeds or programs where they can continue," he said, "but what I try to do is keep it personal as relating to our own particular community…I can reach my parishioners and I can make little comments that let them know that I know they're out there."
Drive-in Church
Even though their churches recently upgraded to live streaming, going online-only didn't settle well with Danny Smith and Rick Page, pastor of Plateau Christian Church.
"We were fortunate that we had already started live streaming about three months before, just kind of playing with it," said Danny Smith. “So we fell into play real easy, but then we had the situation with people who do not have computers, and, of course, Hebrews teaches us to not forsake the assembly together, and I believe totally in that."
His solution was an FM transmitter that he could plug into the church's sound system and transmit outside to the parking lot.
"People are enjoying it," he said. "They just pull up in their car and turn the radio to 107.3 and listen to the message."
Page tried searching for an FM transmitter to be able to do "drive-in church," but is making do with an AM transmitter at the moment. He and his worship leader have also built a stage under the church's portico to make themselves more visible.
"The congregation is pretty excited," he said. "They've been wanting to meet."
Call, Email & Zoom
Unlike the churches already mentioned, St. Raphael's Episcopal Church is not equipped to record or stream services at this time. So Fr. Thomas Schneider is directing his attention to getting members to stay in contact with each other.
One way he is doing this is through the church's newsletter, which would go out at the beginning of the month by mail and email. Now, it has become a weekly reminder for the parishioners.
"One thing we did also last week is we sent out with that mailing a copy our of parish directory, so now everybody should have the phone numbers of everybody else," said Schneider.
He believes that this experience is making his members more appreciative of each other and of what they may have taken for granted before.
"I think we're realizing how truly blessed we are to have one another, reaching out via telephone or email or what have you is a good way to exercise that," he said.
Although Johnny Hayes, pastor of Pomona United Methodist Church, enjoys using Facebook to reach out to others, he said he has been contemplating adding on another platform for more connectivity.
"My church is primarily older folks, so if I can get them on Facebook, I'm happy," said Hayes. "The younger crowd, if I can go Zoom or whatever else they think is the flavor of the month, I'm going to go that way…We're searching every avenue we can to connect and contribute."
Roland Smith commented that "communication is probably as good as ever" among some of his staff and Sunday school classes thanks to Zoom.
"We are still in touch with each other everyday...and will continue to do so until we can get back together," he said.
Pray
If nothing else, just pray, said Schneider. That's what he's urging his members to do if they are unable to utilize the online resources offered by other parishes throughout the diocese or the national cathedral.
He emails the Order of Service for Morning Prayer in a PDF file so everyone able to print it out can worship "together" on Sundays as usual at 9:30 a.m.
"So many of the churches in the diocese are using that particular order to give their parishioners a feeling of closeness with others that they are unable to be with physically," he said.
"I think it's also important to remember that...the way we believe prayer works...is when we're all praying together, we're also joining with all the angels in heaven…and the entire company of heaven," he added. "We pray together constantly so it's not as though we're praying on our own. We're always praying with others."
Both St. Raphael's and St. Francis of Assisi are not totally off-limits for prayer. Their doors are open at certain times for anyone in need.
"One of the things we do in our church, and it's a very special devotion, is called Adoration, and during office hours our church is open...to all despite their faith, giving them a quiet place to worship and pray," said Woods.
Woods is not trying to get people to leave their church but to show empathy that they may not have a place to go when in need of prayer.
"[With] the tremendous painful news that is coming out at this time about the effects of the pandemic,...really turn to prayer," he said. "It's a great mystery, but it is effective...and we will come through this much better as a people."
