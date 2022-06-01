James P. Byrd, professor of American religious history and chair of the graduate department of Religion Divinity School at Vanderbilt University, will be the guest speaker for the June 7 Cumberland Mountain Civil War Roundtable.
Byrd’s presentation will center on the importance of the Bible and the Christian faith by both the North and the South during the American Civil War.
In his Second Inaugural Address, delivered as the nation was in the throes of the Civil War, Abraham Lincoln proclaimed that both sides “read the same Bible and pray to the same God, and each invokes his aid against the other.”
He was not speaking metaphorically: the Bible was frequently wielded as a weapon in support of both North and South.
As Byrd will reveal in this insightful presentation, no book was more important to the Civil War than the Bible. From Massachusetts to Mississippi and beyond, the Bible was the nation’s most read and respected book. It presented a drama of salvation and damnation, of providence and judgment, of sacred history and sacrifice.
When Americans argued over the issues that divided them — slavery, secession, patriotism, authority, white supremacy and violence — the Bible was the book they most often invoked. Soldiers fought the Civil War with Bibles in hand, both sides calling the war just and sacred. In scripture, both Union and Confederate soldiers found inspiration for dying — and for killing—on a scale never seen in the nation’s history.
There were over 750,000 fatalities in the Civil War. Most Americans and most soldiers from both sides turned to the Bible not just to fight but to deal with its inevitable trauma.
Byrd will present a fascinating overview of the religious and military conflict in the Civil War.
“A Holy Baptism of Fire and Blood” draws on an astonishing array of sources to demonstrate the many ways that Americans enlisted the Bible in the nation’s bloodiest, and most biblical conflict.
As our country and the world are involved in so many conflicts both in war, social and political struggles, Byrd’s presentation of our history can be applied to our current times.
The reading and understanding of the Bible are paramount to understanding our history and the struggles over the years. It applies now as it did in our history.
Byrd received his bachelor’s degree in 1988 from Gardner-Webb College, Boiling Springs, NC, with a double major in religion and English and a minor in classical language. He earned his master’s degree in 1991 at Duke University in Durham, NC. He earned a master’s and doctorate from Vanderbilt University in 1997 and 1999 with his major area American religious history and a minor in theological ethics. He has authored several books which highlight the religious impact on conflict and war. “The Challenges of Roger Williams: Religious Liberty, Violent Persecution, and the Bible,” “Jonathan Edwards for Armchair Theologians,” “Sacred Scripture, Sacred War: The Bible and the American Revolution” and “A Holy Baptism of Fire and Blood: The Bible and the American Civil War”.
He has written many articles and served on many panels to discuss American Religion along with his responsibilities at Vanderbilt University.
Byrd has earned many honors and is a member of various professional associations. One of several over the years, he was the assistant executive secretary of the National Association of Baptist Professors of Religion, 1998-2017.
He and his family reside in Franklin, TN.
The CMCWRT invites all to an evening of American Civil War history with a wonderful, anticipated presentation by Byrd June 7 at 6 p.m. at Christ Lutheran Church in Fairfield Glade.
First time visitors are admitted free, but a $5 donation is requested of repeat nonmembers. Memberships to the CMCWRT can be obtained for the yearly subscription of $25 per person or $35 for couples
Tickets will be available for sale at the meeting for the General U.S. Grant/General Robert E. Lee presentation of “Appomattox: The Last 48 Hours” at The Palace Theater set July 13. This will be a fun and exciting historical presentation.
The Cumberland Mountain Civil War Round Table is an organization of Civil War enthusiasts. The group is open to all citizens of Cumberland County. Presentations from authors, college professors, historians are presented on the second Wednesday of the month at Christ Lutheran Church in Fairfield Glade.
The purpose of the roundtable is to educate, discuss and bring to focus the events and historical facts concerning the American Civil War.
For additional information, call Ken Patton at 901-292-9312 or Dennis Flynn at 913-948-3499.
