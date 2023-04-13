Nine Cumberland County military veterans were on the Cumberland County roster to join HonorAir Knoxville Flight 32 to Washington, DC, visiting military and other memorials on Wednesday, April 12, in the company of 131 veterans.
Among those veterans participating from Cumberland County were Kenneth Alley, Daniel Barnett, Robert Shepherd, Bruce Sapp, Clifford Stephens, Douglas Black, Edward Eischied, Gerald Godsey and Edward Ball.
One of their number was missing.
U.S. Navy veteran Douglas Spangler passed away on Monday, April 10, just before the Wednesday HonorAir flight.
Though he wasn’t on the flight, his daughter, Suzanne Spangler Coppala, welcomed the HonorAir Flight 32 attendees home.
“He was the best dad in the world,” she said. “I can’t explain to you all how wonderful he was. He was just an amazing dad.”
With a hug, tears in his eyes and his sincerest condolences, HonorAir Knoxville Cumberland County representative Gus Gocella presented Coppala with a small poster of her father to honor him at the welcome home.
Spangler was born and raised in Knoxville. After high school graduation, he entered the Navy as an aircraft mechanic. He was promoted to chief petty officer and then chief warrant officer. During his service, he was stationed all over the world, having served in both Korea and Vietnam theaters.
Spangler served in the Navy for 20 years active duty and 10 years reserves.
He retired from the Navy as a chief warrant officer and moved to Crossville in 1974. He married and had three children, who have blessed him with eight grandchildren and a handful of great-grandchildren.
With the help of some of his fellow veterans from area organizations, Spangler’s wish of having a flag pole on his property came true and the first flag raising was just in time for his 85th birthday on March 9, 2021.
A dedicated serviceman and veteran advocate and supporter, Spangler was a member of several veteran service organizations, including Disabled American Veterans Post 32, Fleet Reserve Association Chapter 294 and Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5025.
He was missed on HonorAir Knoxville Flight 32.
