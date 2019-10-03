HonorAir Knoxville Flight 29 departed McGhee Tyson Airport Wednesday morning bound for Washington, DC, with 131 veterans, volunteer escorts, team leaders and support personnel. The veterans spent their day visiting military and other memorials in the nation’s capital. 

Those traveling from Cumberland County were:

Gordon Kinney, U.S. Navy, World War II

Leonard Durham, U.S. Navy, Korea

Larry Doster, U.S. Army, Vietnam

Donald Foster, U.S. Army, Vietnam

Fed Carlson, U.S. Army, Vietnam

Ed DeMars, U.S. Navy, Vietnam

Gary Doud, U.S. Marine Corps, Vietnam

Ed Maxwell, U.S. Marine Corps, Vietnam

Martin Mulligan, U.S. Army, Vietnam

James Foote, U.S. Army, Vietnam

Bob Holyfield, U.S. Army, Vietnam

Larry McNamara, U.S. Navy, Vietnam

Jerry Daniels, U.s. Navy, Vietnam

William Butera, U.S. Marine Corps, Vietnam

John Rife, U.S. Navy, Vietnam

John Schaefer, U.S. Navy, Vietnam

Pat Gettman, U.S. Air Force, Vietnam

Chuck Ginkinger, U.S. Marine Corps, Vietnam

Jerry Collier, U.S. Navy, Vietnam

Steve Brady, U.S. Air Force, Vietnam

George Lowery Jr., U.S. Air Force, Vietnam

Escorts for veterans were Alex Alenitsch, Shawn Brunelle, Bob Emrick, Mike Sprenger and Gus Gocella, the HonorAir coordinator for Cumberland County.

Premier Transportation provided a bus to transport veterans from Crossville to Knoxville and back home again. The Crossville Fire Department used its ladder truck to hoist the U.S. flag over Peavine Rd. while Cumberland County and city first responders provided an escort to the bus. 

Resident Korean War veteran Joe White greeted the bus playing his bugle. Other residents waved flags and signs welcoming the veterans home. Some were family members of the veterans while others were community members taking the time to say thank you to the veterans for their service.

“Many of our veterans did not receive a welcome home when they came home from their war, and this tribute helps heal some of those memories and wounds,” Gocella said. “They appreciate your presence."

