CHRONICLE. September 13, 1905. GRASSY COVE ACADEMY. Report From Grassy Cove Academy. The room having the highest percent of attendance and punctuality is to have the honor of guarding our large flag for that month. The first room proud to secure Old Glory is that of our intermediate department, Miss Margaret Hughes, teacher.
The following pupils were neither absent nor tardy during the month of September: Academy: Ethel Bristow, Louis Ford, Clarence Hughes, Florence Kemmer, Lucy Kemmer, Tobitha Grassham. Intermediate: Margaret Bailey, Edith Bristow, Leon Bristow, Susie Brown, Mary Dorton, Maud Dorton, Carl Ford, Robert Ford, Hattie Gist, Quincy Hamby, Clyde Kemmer, Kate Kemmer, Nellie Sims. Primary: Austin Bristow, Sewall Bristow, Maud Cox, Pearl Brown, Verna Brown, Judson Ford, Julie Ford, Edith Grassham, Clay Kemmer, Clyde Kemmer, Creed Kemmer, Forest Kemmer, Oscar Kemmer, Lester Kemmer, Annie Lytle, Floyd Lytle, Mary Lytle, Oscar Lytle, Lawrence Renfro, Tillis Renfro, Mary Sims.
HOW A GREAT HYMN WAS WRITTEN. Probably a great hymn never had a more humble origin than “Onward, Christian Soldiers,” which is one of the most popular of our modern hymns. In the October Delineator Allan Sutherland writes: “A great school festival was to be held in a Yorkshire village on Whit-Monday, 1865, and the scholars of Horbury Bridge school, over which the Rev. Sabine Baring Gould was curate, were invited to attend.
As the place of the celebration was some distance away, the minister thought it would be an excellent plan to have his scholars march to the singing of an appropriate and stirring hymn. Fortunately for our hymnology, he could find nothing in this song books suitable for such an occasion, so from sheer necessity he sat down on the Saturday evening preceding the celebration and composed this great processional hymn, little dreaming that he had produced that which would be world wide in its usefulness and make his name a household word.”
The Salvation Army adopted the hymn as its favored processional. It was originally written as a processional for children as they walked to church, and was titled, “Procession with Cross and Banners.” Some of the most famous modern Christian musicians have recorded the hymn. You have a lot of choices on YouTube if you want to listen.
Now Uncle Gib will back up to “Whit-Monday.” This is also known as Pentecost Monday, and is observed in remembrance of the Holy Spirit coming upon the apostles. “Whitsunday” is an English name for Pentecost and the origin of its name is attributed to the white garments that were given to the newly baptized believers. Whit-Monday, is the Monday following Whitsunday.
Countries where Whit-Monday is a recognized national holiday include, Antigua and Barbuda, Anguilla, Austria, The Bahamas, Barbados, Belgium, The British Virgin Islands, The Cayman Islands, Cyprus, Denmark, Dominica, France, Germany, Greece, Grenada, Hungary, Iceland, Ireland, Ivory Coast, Luxembourg, Monaco, Montserrat, The Netherlands, Norway, Romania, Saint Lucia, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Solomon Islands, Switzerland, Togo and Ukraine.
