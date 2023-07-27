Retired U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Frederick G. Wong served his country valiantly for 40 years.
He was born on the island of Maui, HI. His father had a good job with Kahului Railroad Company. He attended and graduated from Baldwin High School where he was on the rifle team and competed at nationals at Camp Perry, OH. His wife, Vicky, said Fred was an Eagle Scout and his scoutmaster had been in the 442nd Infantry Regiment, who was instrumental in inspiring Fred’s commitment to service and education.
“He always credited those people growing up,” she added.
Wong wanted to attend the University of Hawaii in Oahu for college, but he said his father wanted him to attend the same university as his older sister at Central Washington.
“I didn’t want to go where she could watch over me,” he said.
Instead, he attended Eastern Washington University.
“My goal was to get a degree in education and come back and teach school,” he said.
At that time, it was mandatory for freshmen and sophomores to participate in the ROTC program.
“I was on the rifle team in high school, so I shot on the rifle team in college, and I got pretty good,” he said.
He and his wife, Vicky, met at the university.
“Vicky takes care of me,” Fred said. “Here we are 59 years later. I don’t know what I’d do without Vicky.”
She was an incoming freshman, and Fred and some other friends who’d come from islands had formed a group to help similar Hawaiian newcomers navigate campus, classes, scheduling and instructors.
He was designated as a distinguished military graduate with a bachelor’s degree in education in 1964, and received an Army commission. As he served, he continued his higher education at Eastern Washington and in the Army.
In 1973, he earned a master’s degree in education guidance and counseling, and his military education included such schools as Signal Officer’s Basic Course, Jungle Operations Course, Infantry Officer’s Advanced Course, U.S. Army Command and General Staff College, U.S. Army War College and the General Officer’s Capstone Course.
Wong joined the 82nd Airborne Division at Fort Liberty, NC, was formerly known as Fort Bragg.
“I volunteered to go to the Airborne school because they were paying $110 a month more for jumping out of good flying airplanes,” he said as he laughed at his logic. “I still kind of suffer from that because I’ve got some back issues.”
Wong was deployed with the division as signal platoon leader.
“I saw combat duty in the Dominican Republic with the 82nd Airborne,” he said, “and I got shot at trying to put up an antenna.”
He also served two combat tours of duty in Vietnam in 1966 and 1968.
In his first tour, he served as signal platoon leader with the 39th Signal Battalion in the 1st Signal Brigade. He was later transferred to the infantry division as company commander in Fort Polk, LA.
For his second tour, he served as the rifle company commander in the 1st Battalion, 27th Infantry, “The Wolfhounds.”
The regiment participated in Operation Junction City, fought during the Tet Offensive and the May Offensive.
The Wolfhounds Fred served with hold annual reunions.
“I think talking about what they went through, it was therapy,” Vicky said. “They can talk about which they’ve held in for all these years. I’m glad they keep in touch. They needed it.”
Though his and all honorably discharged veterans’ service is distinguishable and impressive, the social climate such as it was during the time of the Vietnam War wasn’t conducive to respectable treatment or even safety on the homefront.
“Vietnam was very not very popular,” Fred said.
In 1970, the Wongs returned to Eastern Washington University for Fred to serve as assistant professor of Military Sciences and instruct ROTC. On the drive there, Fred pulled over on the side of the road, much to Vicky’s concern.
“In the military, at the installation, you have a sticker on the bumper of your car and it identifies you when you’re in the military or you’re an officer,” Vicky said. “For our protection, he had to scrape off the decal.”
Common practice had service members shipped out individually. Upon returning home to Hawaii from Vietnam, a man at the airport asked Fred if he had civilian clothes he could wear. Fred said he did.
The man advised him to change “because you’re going to get spit on and cussed out.”
“For the Vietnam vets, they were not appreciated,” Vicky continued. “They weren’t welcomed or anything. And so when you see all the things happening where today’s military, how much they are appreciated, you feel so glad about that.”
“It has changed a lot,” Fred agreed.
From there, he climbed the ranks. He was posted in Stuttgart, Germany; with the Berlin Brigade in Berlin, Germany; Fort Riley, KS; the Pentagon; Fort Stewart, GA; and Alexandria, VA.
Fred had always intended to be reassigned to Hawaii and always listed it in his top requests. That did not happen until his last posting to Camp H.M. Smith in 1989.
As a general, he served as deputy director for Strategic Plans and Policy with U.S. Pacific Command and opened relations between the U.S. and the Laotian Army, addressing humanitarian issues.
Fred laughed as he told the story and said, “My interpreter said, ‘They’re saying how come we had an Asian general?’”
His last assignment was executive assistant, deputy commander in chief, directing careers of Army officers.
Fred retired from the Army in 1995, and worked in defense for the private sector. On Sept. 11, 2000, he was appointed chief of the Defense Intelligence Senior Executive Service. In 2004, he became chief of Human Intelligence Support Services.
“I took care of all the folks we sent out as spies,” Fred said.
He retired in September 2009, after a combined 40 years of service to his nation.
He was decorated with Distinguished Service Medal; Silver Star for gallantry in action; Defense Superior Medal; three Legion of Merit Medals; four Bronze Stars; two Purple Hearts; four Meritorious Service Medals; two Air Medals; two Army Commendation Medals; Combat Informant Badge; Airborne Aircraft Crewman Badge; two Defense Intelligence Agent Director awards; and honored with a Leadership and Public Service Award by the American Government Executive Network in Washington, DC, in 2012; Exceptional Military Service Award from Eastern Washington University in 2016.
The Wongs had two children, Jon and Lori, and have three grandchildren. They moved to Fairfield Glade 14 years ago, after being introduced to the community by a friend with an invitation to visit, stay at a timeshare and golf.
“We like it here. It’s been good to us,” Fred said.
He also served on the board of directors for the Christian Counseling Center of Cumberland County and on the board of Fairfield Glade Community Church.
