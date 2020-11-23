Thanksgiving, so rich in memories and meaning for all Americans. In the little colony at Plymouth, in 1621, the Pilgrims had been in the New World for nearly a year. There had been springtime planting, summer watching and working, because the colonists knew that their lives depended on the coming harvest. The crops were fruitful beyond expectation and late in the fall Governor Bradford sent four men into the forest to shoot wild birds. “We will hold a harvest feast of Thanksgiving he said,” and invited the Indians who had been friendly to them to join them. They came bearing venison and the feast lasted for three days. This was the first Thanksgiving Day celebrated in America. As more colonists came to America the tradition of Thanksgiving Day was celebrated throughout the colonies.
General Washington gave this Thanksgiving Day proclamation in 1789: “Whereas it is the duty of all nations to acknowledge the providence of Almighty God, to obey His will, to be grateful for His benefits, and favors... Now, therefore, I do recommend and assign Thursday the 6th of November next, to be devoted by the people of these states to the service of that great and Glorious Being, who is the Beneficent Author of all the good that was, and that is, or that will be; that we may then all unite in rendering unto Him our sincere and humble, thanks for His kind care and protection of the people of this country; and for all the great and various favors which He has been pleased to confer upon us.”
In 1864, President Lincoln issued the first presidential proclamation appointing Thanksgiving Day as the fourth or last Thursday of November. Succeeding presidents continued the custom, and since then Thanksgiving Day has been regularly observed throughout the United States. This summary is adapted from “The Book of Knowledge” encyclopedia.
Yes, I admit it, I’m old. Can’t find any of the good old Thanksgiving poems of my days because they are all “politically incorrect” in these modern days. Maybe some of my old readers will remember this one by Annette Wynne, “Indian Children.”
Where we walk to school each day, Indian Children used to play--;
All about our Native Land, where the shops and houses stand.
And the trees were very tall, and there were no streets at all;
Not a church and not a steeple—only woods and Indian people.
Only wigwams on the ground, and at night bears prowling round--;
What a different place today, Where we live and work and play.
“Gratitude” by Margaret E. Sangster:
I thank You for these gifts, dear God; Upon Thanksgiving Day—
For love and laughter and the faith, That makes me kneel to pray.
For life than lends me happiness, And sleep that gives me rest;
These are the gifts that keep my heart, Serene within my breast.
Love, laughter, faith and life and sleep, We own them every one—
They carry us along the road, That leads from sun to sun.
May you and your families have a blessed Thanksgiving Day although it may be a little different than in years past we can love and pray for everyone even if we are unable to be together in person. God bless you all.
