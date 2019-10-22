Last Wednesday, Oct. 16, Cumberland County picked up the biggest rainfall we had seen since Aug. 22.
After more rain early this week, more showers are possible by the weekend. I expect another rain system right around the end of October or the beginning of November.
Temperatures are going to remain relatively cool, with highs in the 60s this week. By Halloween, highs may only be in the 50s as a strong cold front will be moving through with some chilly and wet weather near the end of the month.
Let's hope it holds off until the start of November, because Boo on Main will be going on Halloween night with lots of candy for the kids. Not quite sure what character I will be, maybe a vampire! It just thrilled me to watch the Dracula movies when I was a teenager.
Official weather records in Crossville only go back to 1954 but in Nashville they go all the way back to 1870. On Oct. 30, 1925, Nashville recorded an inch of snow, so it would be interesting to know what we had on the Plateau.
As I mentioned last week, from Halloween night to Nov. 1, 2014, we had over an inch officially — with over 2 inches in South Cumberland County. It is going to be exciting when I use the “S” word for the first time... stay tuned.
Can you believe that when we set our clocks back in a couple of weeks, sunset will be at 4:43 p.m.? Oh good grief, as Charlie Brown would say. At least the sun will be coming up early with sunrise at 6:05 a.m.
The state legislature approved Tennessee staying on daylight saving time year round, but only if it is approved nationwide. So nothing will change for the Volunteer State at this time.
My email is weather1@charter.net, my Facebook is Steve Norris Weather, 931-707-5533 for the weather line.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.