Yes, Uncle Gib readers, it’s common knowledge here that everything grown up on the Plateau is the most flavorful that can be found anywhere. The tomatoes of Cumberland County have a taste that is unbeatable. We live on them throughout the summer, and endure “tomato withdrawal” when they're gone.
Now, it’s that time again, getting in potatoes for the winter. Last year our several bags lasted through March, though mashed potatoes are considered to be required for every meal. We can hardly wait to rip the first bag open and begin eating “real” potatoes again. Nothing can compare to the taste of a potato out of our soil. A great big “thanks” to the fellows that see to it that we get taken care of each year; they shall remain nameless here so you don't all gobble them up before we get stocked up.
CHRONICLE. August 22, 1917. ABOUT MARKETING POTATOES. Congressman Cordell Hull Actively Working in the Interest of This Section.
For some time Congressman Cordell Hull has been actively at work seeking to open a market with the government for all or a portion of the available potatoes of this section that may be seeking a market.
A letter addressed to Congressman Cordell Hull by Brigadier General A. L. Smith, of the Quartermaster's corps, Washington, D.C., is before us and from it we learn:
That such supplies are purchased by the depot quartermasters of the respective cantonments throughout the country. The cantonment nearest to this section is Atlanta. It is the custom for the quartermaster of cantonments to purchase their supplies, mainly, from persons in the large commercial centers of the country. Nothing is said as to the minimum quantity that would be considered in a purchase of such food as potatoes, but it seems probable that car lots would receive consideration.
We find on referring to the Specifications and Conditions for Subsistence Supplies for U. S. Army that potatoes must be of “good varieties, reasonably large and uniform in size, fully matured, dry, free from dirt, decay and cuts, and in all respects of good quality and condition; in commercial sacks.” In “commercial sacks” means the regular two and a half bushel heavy sacks, in which potatoes are usually packed for shipment. Such sacks will very likely cost 15 cents or more each now.
Any persons wishing to dispose of their crop in car lots might be able to so arrange by writing to “Depot Quartermaster, Forsythe Building, Atlanta, Ga.”:
Since Congressman Hull has been in correspondence with the department on the subject to the potato crop of this plateau section, our people will stand a good chance of disposing of their potatoes through the Atlanta cantonment, provided they are prepared to furnish the desired quantity in the sized packages specified.
