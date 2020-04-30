Local law enforcement officers surprised Ethan Alejandro Galvan for his 12th birthday on April 22, with a police parade consisting of officers from each law enforcement office in Cumberland County, including Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office, Crossville Police Department, Fairfield Glade Police Department and Tansi Security Police. Officers drove single-file in their squad vehicles decorated with happy birthday banners, garlands and balloon bouquets, turned their lights on and sounded their sirens as they traveled down the street in front of Galvan’s house and waved to him. Completely astonished, the young man was at his home with his father, Armando Galvin, and siblings, Aliyah and Isaiah, standing in the yard and excitedly waving back.
They all helped make a birthday memory for young Ethan that he would never forget.
FGPD Chief Mike Williams, a friend to the Galvan family, organized the parade for Ethan, knowing he was enamored with law enforcement and his admiration for officers. So, Williams had an idea to bring the departments together and celebrate his birthday with him. Williams contacted Cumberland County Sheriff Casey Cox and said the sheriff was extremely enthusiastic, as were Crossville Police Chief Jessie Brooks and Lake Tansi Security Police Chief Anthony Brown, who were also excited to participate.
"It was nice to bring joy during this time of uncertainty and seeing a child smile was what the doctor ordered for all of us,” Williams said.
After the initial shock wore off, the excitement set in. The parade of officers circled back and parked along the road to spend some time talking to the young man. Each department presented him with gifts, including cupcakes, balloons, a kite, football rocket and frisbee. Sheriff Casey Cox brought him a Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office insignia patch, pins and challenge coin.
Deputy Tyler Yoder brought his police car up for Ethan and gave him a grand tour of a squad vehicle, complete with him manning the driver’s seat.
When given the opportunity to speak over the radio, the young man keyed up and said, “Hello?” Then, in his gratefulness to the officers for making his day, he said, “Thank you, everybody, for coming.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.