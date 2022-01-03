The anticipated winter snow storm finally arrived in Cumberland County Sunday night and covered the road with snow ranging from one-inch to over three inches.
Over the past several days, the Plateau was under watches and warnings ranging from thunderstorms, threats of tornados and finally around 2 a.m. Monday, a winter storm advisory. During that time period, temperatures dropped from the mid to low 70s on Saturday to 26 degrees at dawn on Monday.
No serious injuries were reported relating to the winter storm. The Tennessee Highway Patrol late Sunday night reportedly was on the scene of a nine-vehicle pileup at the 299 mile marker in the east lane.
In Cumberland County, the customary vehicles stuck on rural icy and snow-covered roads and slides into ditches were reported. On Catoosa Blvd. in Fairfield Glade — prior to the arrival of snow — a vehicle reportedly overturned in a ditch but no serious injuries were reported.
Some pretty amazing numbers on the weather for December as the county finished with the second warmest recorded temperatures. It was recorded an incredible 10 degrees above normal, and 60 degrees or warmer on 17 days during the month was recorded.
It is interesting to note that in the past when there is an unusually warm December, things really turn wintry in January and February. That proved to be true on what has been expected and it started this week.
The warm-weather continued into New Year's Day with a record high of 72 degrees in Crossville which smashed the old record by 7 degrees!
After the wintry weather that started the week, there may be more snowflakes and very cold air around Thursday. I continue to believe that the period From the third week of January until mid-February will probably be the worst of our winter weather.
The storms that rolled through on New Year's Day brought severe weather to the area around Vandever and Dunbar roads, downing quite a few trees in a areas. While radar indicated no rotation, folks reported it sounded rough. The wind gusted to 40 mph in town.
Micheal R. Moser contributed to this report.
