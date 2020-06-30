It is official. The heavy rainfall on Sunday put Cumberland County over the normal amount of recorded rainfall for the month of June. This makes nine consecutive months of above normal rainfall.
Looking back on past records, this is extremely rare, and it may have never happened before. Next week, once the month is over and all of the data is in, there will be published rain totals for the month and year and they are pretty amazing.
There is plenty more precipitation to come this week with at least a 70% chance through Thursday and around 50% right on into the Independence Day weekend. High temperatures this week will mostly be around 80 degrees and then dropping to 65 at night. These temperatures are a little below normal for this time of year but as the high pressure ridge builds over the southeast and the summer goes on, expect it to get hotter and hotter.
Hopefully, breaks will come in the clouds for July 4th night because it will be near a full moon. This will add that to the fireworks and the night would be romantic and magical!
The hottest July 4th on record in Crossville is 95 degrees in 2012. The coolest was 50 degrees in 1961. Independence Day 2013 was terrible with two inches of soaking rain and a high of only 73 degrees.
Readers with a weather question or needing weather data of any type can email weather1@charter.net
