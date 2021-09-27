A Mayland woman accused of wielding a knife in the presence of responding officers at the scene of a domestic situation between a brother and a sister now faces eight charges.
Annette Betty Ricketts, 61, 2772 Mayland Rd., is charged with aggravated felony domestic assault, felony possession of methamphetamine, possession of a firearm during commission of a felony, simple possession of morphine, simple possession of marijuana, simple possession of gabapentin, possession of a legend drug and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Last Wednesday deputies were called to the Mayland Rd. address on a report of a domestic situation in progress and arrived to find Ricketts sitting in a Honda Fit in the driveway, holding a large kitchen knife. The knife was surrendered without incident, according to Deputy Jason Powers’ report.
Ricketts told deputies she and her brother, Rickie Clark, had been arguing when the brother locked himself in a bedroom. She also told deputies she retrieved the knife and “went after Rickie.”
Clark told deputies that during the argument, Ricketts “went off on him” and chased him out of the house while carrying the knife. Clark said he fled into an adjacent field followed by his sister. Clark was able to run back into the house and locked the front door.
Clark continued that his sister then rammed the door with her vehicle.
Ricketts was taken to the Justice Center and booked on the charges and placed under $24,000 bond. A hearing in General Sessions Court will be scheduled at a later date.
