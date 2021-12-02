In a week when Cumberland Countians paused to give thanks for their blessings, a group of seven — like the Phoenix — rose from the ashes and death grip of addiction.
Nobody can appreciate the path these seven traveled. Last week, they found themselves being applauded by the Tennessee governor, a room full of Criminal Court judges, a supreme court justice, prosecutors, defense attorneys, families, friends and strangers.
The seven include four with Cumberland County ties. As graduates of the 13th Judicial District Recovery and Veterans Court, the seven are now equipped and prepared to work toward living “their best life.”
The occasion was strong enough to unite courtroom adversaries 13th Judicial District Attorney General Bryant Dunaway and Public Defender Craig Fickling in the common cause of providing tools for addicts traveling the road or recovery.
Gov. Bill Lee — who volunteered 20 years in mentoring those incarcerated — was the keynote speaker. Also in attendance was Criminal Court Judge Seth Norman, who created the Recovery Court and Veteran’s Court program that serves as a model for the country.
“This program is near and dear to my heart,” Lee said in his remarks. “You (graduates) have a powerful story that can have a powerful impact in lives …”
Lee said he has made it a priority to bring common sense justice reform to the state and is committed to Tennessee providing “opportunities for those who want them.” He added he recognized taking advantage of those opportunities are personal decisions.
“A lot of people have worked to create an environment to succeed,” Lee said. “Only you can make the changes.”
Also in attendance were Tennessee Supreme Court Justice Jeff Blivens, Department of Mental Health Commissioner Marie Williams, Criminal Court Judge Gary McKenzie, who is the director of the 13th Judicial Drug and Veteran’s Courts, retired Judge Leon Burns, Chancellor Ron Thurman, Sen. Paul Bailey, Rep. Ryan Williams, sheriffs Eddie Farris of Putnam and Steve Page of White counties and Cookeville Mayor Randy Porter.
McKenzie told the graduates he recognized by choosing to attend Recovery and Veterans Court recovery, participants made the decision to serve more time in recovery than if they had accepted their jail sentences and served their time locked up.
“I am most proud of your accomplishments,” McKenzie said. “It is not an easy road … it is not a get out of jail free card.”
Recovery and Veterans Courts have saved the state around $4.7 million because of the low return rate to jail among graduates. The program is designed for non-violent offenders with the disease of addiction.
Fickling told the graduates, “It is nice to be here tonight … nice to recognize the treasure in each person if we only look.”
He recognized that all had invested “in the currency of incarceration,” and now have worked for second chances.
“Over the last two years, these Recovery Court participants, who have battled addiction, have fulfilled the requirements of a program that has prepared and equipped them to live ‘their best Life,’” said Dunaway.
“What does that look like? Their ‘best life’ is substance free. It requires personal responsibility, holding a steady job, taking care of their children and family, paying their bills and satisfying their financial responsibilities.
This graduation is a beginning. We pray that they take this opportunity to carry on and stay accountable.
Each graduating class elects one from among their own to deliver remarks during the ceremony and his class elected Robert Farris, the only Veterans Court graduate, to speak on their behalf.
An eight-year Army combat veteran, Farris said, “I was in a dark place when I returned. I stand here today with what you have taught me … a slow introduction back into life.”
Farris — like the other graduates — has earned a reintroductions to relationships in their lives that are so important to them. He said he never thought he would have a relationship with his father again, and now the trust of his dad has returned.
“You have given my life back,” said Farris.
Acting as emcee for the program were Drug and Veteran’s Court Director Julie Chambers, Tennessee Department of Corrections Board of Probation and Parole Officer Holly Roysden and the full supporting staff.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.